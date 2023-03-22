Hurricanes GM Anholt named 2024 World Junior Management Lead

Hockey Canada has announced their management team for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship and Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt has been named as the Management Lead.

Anholt will lead the Canadian Men’s National Junior Team for the first time in his career. The Naicam, Sask. product served as a member of the Hockey Canada management group for the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Under-18 tournament last summer, in which Canada captured a gold medal in Red Deer, earning its first championship since 2018 at the U18 level.

It will mark the second straight year that a member of the Hurricanes hockey operations staff will represent Canada at the highest junior level after head coach Brent Kisio served as an assistant coach in Halifax at the 2023 tournament helping Canada to their second-straight gold medal. Kisio also served as an assistant coach in 2019.

Anholt has served as the general manager of the Hurricanes for the last nine years helping lead the team to seven consecutive post-season appearances, including back-to-back conference finals in 2017 and 2018. He was named the winner of the Western Hockey League’s Lloyd Saunders Award as the league’s top executive on two occasions in 2015-2016 and 2019-2020. During his career in the WHL, Anholt amassed a total of 466 career coaching victories ranking him the 13th winningest head coach in WHL history and is one of just nine coaches in league history to coach over 1,000 games.

The 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship is scheduled to take place between December 26, 2023 until January 5, 2024 in Gothenburg, Sweden.