Hurricanes forward Laventure named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Tyson Laventure has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 11, 2022.

The 19-year-old forward recorded seven points (2G-5A) and a +4 rating over his three appearances this past week, helping the Hurricanes win all three of their outings in the process.

The product of Lloydminster, Alta. started his week Tuesday, December 6 by registering two assists as his Hurricanes upended the Swift Current Broncos 7-2.

Laventure chipped in with two more helpers Friday, December 9 in a 5-3 victory over the Medicine Hat Tigers, then extended his current point streak to eight games with a two goal, one assist performance in Lethbridge’s 4-3 shootout win at Swift Current Saturday, December 10.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward leads the Hurricanes in assists with 18, ranking second among Club scoring leaders with 28 points (10G-18A).

He was originally selected by the Prince Albert Raiders in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft and was acquired by Lethbridge in December of 2021. In 163 WHL regular season contests with the Raiders and Hurricanes, Laventure has totalled 79 points (31G-48A).

Tyson Laventure and the Lethbridge Hurricanes are next in action Wednesday, December 14 when they play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings in the CHL TV Game of the Week (7:00 p.m. MT, Enmax Centre).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.