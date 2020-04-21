Hurricanes’ Cozens named WHL Eastern Conference Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Dylan Cozens, forward of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Player of the Year and nominee for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

A co-captain of the Hurricanes, the Buffalo Sabres prospect led his team in scoring with 85 points (38G-47A) in 51 games, including eight power-play goals, four short-handed goals, and six game-winning goals.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound product of Whitehorse, Yukon finished the season tied for fifth in goals and ranked seventh in league scoring. The 19-year-old led all Eastern Conference skaters with a 1.67 points-per-game mark, which ranked third overall in the WHL. Cozens was also tied for the league lead in short-handed goals. He recorded a point in 42 of the 51 games he appeared in this season.

Throughout the season, Cozens recorded 23 multi-point games, including five four-point efforts. Included in his multi-point total were eight multi-goal games, including three hat tricks. Cozens attained a combined 45 points (18G-27A) through three separate seven-game point streaks.

At the 2016 WHL Bantam Draft, the Hurricanes chose Cozens with the 19th overall selection. In 179 WHL regular season games, Cozens has recorded 223 points (95G-128A), including 25 power-play goals, six short-handed goals, and 14 game-winning goals. He has added 29 points (14G-15A) in 35 WHL playoff games, including three power-play goals and one short-handed goal.

The Sabres chose Cozens seventh overall at the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy is the most prestigious award of the WHL and recognizes the player whose performance is deemed to be the most outstanding during the WHL Regular Season.

On December 30, 1986, the Swift Current Broncos were involved in a tragic bus crash while travelling to a game in Regina. Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka and Brent Ruff lost their lives as a result of the crash. The Broncos have posthumously retired the numbers of all four players.

The Four Broncos Memorial Trophy serves as a constant memory in honour of the four players to this day.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Players of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy for WHL Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, May 20.

Winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy / WHL Player of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Joachim Blichfeld, Portland Winterhawks

2017-18: Carter Hart, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: Sam Steel, Regina Pats

2015-16: Dryden Hunt, Moose Jaw Warriors

2014-15: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Portland Winterhawks

2013-14: Sam Reinhart, Kootenay ICE

2012-13: Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2011-12: Brendan Shinnimin, Tri-City Americans

2010-11: Darcy Kuemper, Red Deer Rebels

2009-10: Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

2008-09: Brett Sonne, Calgary Hitmen

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06: Justin Pogge, Calgary Hitmen

2004-05: Eric Fehr, Brandon Wheat Kings

2003-04: Cam Ward, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Josh Harding, Regina Pats

2001-02: Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

2000-01: Justin Mapletoft, Red Deer Rebels

1999-00: Brad Moran, Calgary Hitmen



About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.