December 29, 2021

Hurricanes claim Reichle off import waivers from Prince George

Lethbridge, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday they have claimed 2003-born European forward Liekit Reichle off waivers from the Prince George Cougars while waiving 2004-born forward Peter Repcik.

Reichle, 18, was selected by the Cougars in the first round (23rd overall) in the 2021 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The 6’1, 183-pound forward has appeared in 26 games this season with Prince George totaling 12 points (3g-9a) along with a plus-4 rating and 10 penalty minutes.

The product of Zurich, Switzerland amassed 75 points (20g-55a) in 43 games in 2020-2021 with the GCK Lions U20 team in Switzerland’s U20-Elit league. Reichle also totaled one goal in five games for Switzerland at the 2021 World Under-18 Championships.

Repcik, 17, was a second-round selection (115th overall) by the Hurricanes in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. In 25 games this season, the Kosice, Slovakia product totaled two assists along with eight penalty minutes.

The Hurricanes continue their second half on Saturday when they visit the Calgary Hitmen at 2:00pm on Scotiabank Saddledome to ring in 2022 before welcoming the Swift Current Broncos on Sunday afternoon at the ENMAX Centre.

