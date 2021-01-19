Hurricanes assistant coach Andrew Doty hired by AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights

Lethbridge, AB – The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club is proud to announce that Assistant/Video Coach Andrew Doty has been hired by the Henderson Silver Knights, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, to serve as their Video Coach.

“It’s a really exciting opportunity for me to join professional hockey with a strong and well-respected organization in Las Vegas,” said Doty. “To be in the same city as the NHL Club is very exciting and to be able to join the Silver Knights with Manny Viveiros and Jamie Heward, who I’ve worked with before, is awesome.”

Doty, 30, will join the Silver Knights effective immediately. The Okotoks, Alberta product first joined the Hurricanes during the 2013-2014 season as a Game Night Volunteer while attending the University of Lethbridge where he graduated with a Management/Business Degree, with a Major in Marketing. To begin the 2014-2015 season, Doty began helping former Hurricanes Head Coach Drake Berehowsky track team statistics during home games and in December of 2014, Andrew was promoted to Assistant to the General Manager while taking on a stronger emphasis on the video coaching front.

“When I first took over as General Manager, Andrew was my very first hire,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “I knew that he was a rising star as soon as we brought him in, and you can see his hard work and passion day after day. We are very proud and pleased for Andrew and his family to take the next step to pro hockey and thank him for his countless efforts over the last six years.”

Doty continued his hard-work and was promoted to Video Coach for the start of the 2015-2016 season under now Head Coach Brent Kisio. He continued to progress within the Hurricanes organization and was once again promoted to Assistant Coach, the role he has served for the last three seasons with the Hurricanes.

“I couldn’t be more thankful for my time in Lethbridge with the Hurricanes. What the organization has done for me; getting to learn from Peter Anholt and Brent Kisio has helped me so much. Working within the world-class Hurricanes organization and all the people both on the hockey and business front and the players has been a tremendous honour; I’ll miss and cherish my time in Lethbridge,” added Doty.

Internationally, Doty has represented Hockey Canada at various levels, including twice at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2016 and 2017) and twice at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup (2018 and 2019).

“We are all very proud of Andrew and had the pleasure of watching him grow within our organization; he was a man I relied on heavily every day to help me become a better coach. Andrew played a vital role in helping us get to where we are today as an organization,” said Hurricanes Head Coach Brent Kisio. “This is a much-deserved opportunity to work in professional hockey for him and he will make us all proud; he will forever be a Cane. And we thank him for everything.”

Doty joins the Silver Knights for their inaugural season in 2020-2021 while also joining former WHL coaches Manny Vivieros (Head Coach/Swift Current & Spokane) and Jamie Heward (Assistant Coach/Swift Current & Vancouver) on the Henderson coaching staff. The AHL season is slated to being on February 5th, 2021.

The whole Hurricanes organization congratulates Andrew and his family and wishes him the utmost success in his coaching and hockey future.