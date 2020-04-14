Hurricanes’ Anholt named WHL Eastern Conference Executive of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Peter Anholt, General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Executive of the Year and nominee for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy (WHL Executive of the Year).

In his fifth full season as General Manager of the Hurricanes, Anholt was the architect of a Club that skated to a 37-19-2-5 record through 63 games, placing third in the WHL’s Central Division and competitive among the top teams in the WHL’s Eastern Conference. The performance marked the Hurricanes’ fifth-straight season of 30 or more victories, one behind tying the Club record.

Powering them to success were a number of new and familiar faces for the Hurricanes as well as the southern Alberta region. Anholt’s selection of Slovakian forward Oliver Okuliar at the 2019 CHL Import Draft boosted the Hurricanes’ scoring prowess, while the addition of former Hurricane Brett Davis helped to strengthen the Hurricanes down the stretch. Anholt also acquired Dino Kambeitz to provide more offensive options for his group. Finally, Anholt has built local ties through the WHL Bantam Draft, selecting Lethbridge products Zack Stringer and Erick Roest to complement the team’s promising future.

The Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy honours a WHL Club Executive for their contributions to their team’s overall performance on and off the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

A famed Canadian sports broadcaster, Saunders became known as the radio voice of the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. As a commentator and broadcaster, Saunders became the voice of Canadian sport nationally and internationally. Saunders called six Memorial Cup Championships and predominantly called Canadian and World Curling Championships as well. He also commentated at five Olympic Games as well as three Commonwealth Games.

In 1986, Saunders was inducted to Canadian Football Hall of Fame and Museum, Football Reporters of Canada wing. In 1996, he was inducted to the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame as a builder.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Executives of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy for WHL Executive of the Year will be announced on Friday, May 8.

Winners of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy / WHL Executive of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Curtis Hunt, Prince Albert Raiders

2017-18: Garry Davidson, Everett Silvertips

2016-17: John Paddock, Regina Pats

2015-16: Peter Anholt, Lethbridge Hurricanes

2014-15: Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings

2013-14: Cam Hope, Victoria Royals

2012-13: Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings

2011-12: Bob Green, Edmonton Oil Kings

2010-11: Lorne Molleken, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Kelly McCrimmon, Brandon Wheat Kings

2008-09: Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen

2007-08: Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans

2006-07: Bob Tory, Tri-City Americans

2005-06: Scott Bonner, Vancouver Giants

2004-05: Jeff Chynoweth, Kootenay ICE

2003-04: Kelly Kisio, Calgary Hitmen

2002-03: Bruce Hamilton, Kelowna Rockets

2001-02: Brad McEwen, Swift Current Broncos

2000-01: Brent Sutter, Red Deer Rebels

1999-00: Tim Speltz, Spokane Chiefs



About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.