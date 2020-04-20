Hurricanes’ Addison named WHL Eastern Conference Defenceman of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Calen Addison, defenceman of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Defenceman of the Year and nominee for the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy (WHL Defenceman of the Year) presented by RE/MAX of Western Canada.

The 20-year-old prospect of the Minnesota Wild played a vital role in powering the Hurricanes throughout the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season. Recording 52 points (10G-42A), including four power-play goals and two game-winning goals, Addison finished tied for seventh in scoring among WHL defencemen.

A 5-foot-10, 180-pound blueliner, Addison posted 14 multi-point games throughout the season, including the first hat trick of his WHL career on November 23, 2019, and a five-assist game on January 24, 2020. During the season, Addison cultivated an 11-game point streak with 19 points (3G-16A) over that span. The 2019-20 season marked Addison’s third-straight season of attaining double-digit goals, 40-plus assists, and 50-plus points.

In his hometown of Brandon, Man. on November 2, 2019, Addison passed former Hurricane Brent Seabrook for second place in all-time scoring among Hurricane defencemen. Addison concluded the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season ranked fifth in all-time assists by Hurricanes skaters.

An alternate captain of the Hurricanes, Addison also oversaw a defence that allowed just 193 goals through 63 games and were on pace to allow their fewest amount of goals as a team since the 2007-08 WHL Regular Season.

The Hurricanes chose Addison with the second-overall selection in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. In 252 WHL regular season games, Addison has recorded 215 points (41G-174A), including 10 power-play goals and two game-winning goals. He’s also compiled 30 points (9G-21A) in 39 WHL playoff games, including four power-play goals and two game-winning goals.

Earlier this month, Addison was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. Selected in the second round, 53rd overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was acquired by the Wild in February 2020.

The Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy recognizes a WHL defenceman who has demonstrated the best all-around ability at his position during the WHL Regular Season.

Born in Saskatoon, Sask., Hunter is honoured for his role in the establishment and sustained success of the WHL. Dedicated and enthusiastic to growing Major Junior hockey, Hunter served as the Owner, General Manager, and Coach of the Edmonton Oil Kings in addition to being a co-founder of the league.

Along with long-time friend, the late Scotty Munro, the pair helped to lead the league’s growth through its formative years.

WHL Eastern and Western Conference Defencemen of the Year are voted upon annually by WHL General Managers and Head Coaches. The winner of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy for WHL Defenceman of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, May 19.

Winners of the Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy / WHL Defenceman of the Year Award (since 2000):

2018-19: Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2017-18: Kale Clague, Moose Jaw Warriors

2016-17: Ethan Bear, Seattle Thunderbirds

2015-16: Ivan Provorov, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15: Shea Theodore, Seattle Thunderbirds

2013-14: Derrick Pouliot, Portland Winterhawks

2012-13: Brenden Kichton, Spokane Chiefs

2011-12: Alex Petrovic, Red Deer Rebels

2010-11: Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2009-10: Tyson Barrie, Kelowna Rockets

2008-09: Jonathon Blum, Vancouver Giants

2007-08: Karl Alzner, Calgary Hitmen

2006-07: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2005-06: Kris Russell, Medicine Hat Tigers

2004-05: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2003-04: Dion Phaneuf, Red Deer Rebels

2002-03: Jeff Woywitka, Red Deer Rebels

2001-02: Dan Hamhuis, Prince George Cougars

2000-01: Christian Chartier, Prince George Cougars

1999-00: Micki DuPont, Kamloops Blazers



About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.