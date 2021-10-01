MENU
WHL OPENING NIGHT - OCTOBER 1ST
October 1, 2021

Hurricanes add forward Raeside from ICE

Winnipeg ICE lethbridge hurricanes whl transactions
Lethbridge Hurricanes
by
Lethbridge Hurricanes
Keith Hershmiller

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Friday the acquisition of 18-year-old forward Rhys Raeside from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. has skated in nine career WHL games with the ICE, including four during the 2020-2021 season where he collected one assist. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward also competed in four contests with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign.

Raeside signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the ICE in December of 2019.

More News
Florida Panthers prospect Sourdif named new Giants captain
55 mins ago
What We're Watching - October 1, 2021
4 hours ago
WHL Radio Show - October 1, 2021
5 hours ago
Western Hockey League to open 2021-22 Regular Season Friday
5 hours ago
4:18
WHL Season Preview - Edmonton Oil Kings
6 hours ago
Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings: 2021-22 Preseason Edition
7 hours ago