Hurricanes add forward Raeside from ICE

Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Friday the acquisition of 18-year-old forward Rhys Raeside from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. has skated in nine career WHL games with the ICE, including four during the 2020-2021 season where he collected one assist. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward also competed in four contests with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign.

Raeside signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the ICE in December of 2019.

