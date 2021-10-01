Hurricanes add forward Raeside from ICE
Lethbridge, Alta. – The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Friday the acquisition of 18-year-old forward Rhys Raeside from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.
The product of Winnipeg, Man. has skated in nine career WHL games with the ICE, including four during the 2020-2021 season where he collected one assist. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound forward also competed in four contests with Winnipeg during the 2019-20 campaign.
Raeside signed a WHL Standard Player Agreement with the ICE in December of 2019.
TRADE: The #WHLCanes have acquired 2003-born forward Rhys Raeside from the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for an eighth-round draft pick in 2022!
Details 👉 https://t.co/vjDI0NVXOQ pic.twitter.com/BqOKd51mVL
— Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) October 1, 2021
