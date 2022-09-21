Hurricanes acquire veteran forward Shepard from Giants

The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced Wednesday the acquisition of forward Cole Shepard from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

Shepard, 20, was originally selected by Vancouver in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft. Hailing from West Vancouver, B.C., the 5-foot-10, 170-pound forward has appeared in 78 career games with the Giants totaling 49 points (18G-31A).

This past season, he registersd 30 points in 28 games with the Giants.

“We’re excited to add Cole to our group,” said Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt. “He is a legitimate top-6 forward and we expect him to bring something to our group offensively.”

Shepard is currently attending the Vancouver Canucks training camp, recently appearing in two games for the Canucks during the NHL Club’s YoungStars tournament in Penticton, B.C.