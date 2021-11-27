MENU
November 27, 2021

Hurricanes acquire forward Zandee from Hitmen

The Lethbridge Hurricanes announced Saturday the acquisition of 18-year-old forward Tristan Zandee from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2022 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft.

“With 15 forwards currently on the roster, this trade presented us with an opportunity to reduce the front end, while allowing Tristan to have a fresh start.” said Hitmen general manager Jeff Chynoweth.

Zandee was originally a second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2018 WHL Draft by Calgary. The product of Airdrie, Alta. has skated in 15 games this season with the Hitmen totalling three points (1G-2A).

