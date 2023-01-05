Hurricanes acquire forward Swetlikoff from Chiefs

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have added veteran forward Blake Swetlikoff in a Thursday deal with the Spokane Chiefs.

In exchange, Spokane receives prospect Jack Lackas, a second-round selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft and a fifth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Swetlikoff, who hails from Regina, joins the Hurricanes having collected 19 points (5G-14A) in 34 games with the Chiefs this season.

“We’re really excited to be able to add Blake to our forward group and help our depth up front,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “We feel that he will help our top-9. It was a steep price for us to pay but our team deserved to be added to with the way we’ve played this season.”

“It’s always difficult to move a player and person such as Blake,” Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. “His play and leadership qualities were highly sought after, and we felt this would be a good opportunity for him. We are excited to add a prospect in Jack Lackas, who is a creative player who has a high skillset. The second- and fifth-round draft picks will give us added flexibility to continue to build our team in our goal to achieve division and conference championships over the next couple of years.”

Originally selected by Spokane in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward has totalled 61 points in 128 games in a Chiefs uniform, including a career-best 11 goals and 29 points in 2021-22.

Lackas, an unsigned 16-year-old forward from Las Vegas, Nev., was Lethbridge’s second-overall selection in the 2021 U.S. Priority Draft.

