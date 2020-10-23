Hurricanes acquire defenceman Zachary Ashton from Thunderbirds

The Lethbridge Hurricanes added some depth on the blueline Friday afternoon, acquiring 2001-born defenceman Zachary Ashton from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2021 WHL Draft.

Ashton – a 5-foot-11, 176-pound right-shot blueliner – skated in 41 games for the Thunderbirds during the 2019-20 WHL season, registering seven assists, including a three-assist performance in a 5-1 win over the Tri-City Americans on December 13.

“This trade will give Zach an opportunity for more ice time this coming season,” said Bil La Forge, General Manager for the Thunderbirds. “We wish Zach the best with Lethbridge.”

Originally selected by the Saskatoon Blades in the third round (50th overall) of the 2016 WHL Draft, Ashton was previously acquired from the Blades by the Thunderbirds on January 2, 2019. He has skated in 78 career WHL regular season games, including 11 with the Blades (2017-18 to 2018-19) and 67 with the Thunderbirds (2018-19 to 2019-20).

Prior to beginning his WHL career with the Blades, Ashton spent 2017-18 with the Calgary AAA Buffaloes of the AMHL. In 35 games, he collected 31 points (5G-26A).