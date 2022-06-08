MENU
June 8, 2022

Hurricanes acquire Carrier from Pats

Chris Wahl
Keith Hershmiller

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired forward Cole Carrier from the Regina Pats in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday.

Carrier, who hails from Strathcona, Alta., recorded a career-best 27 points (15G-12A) in 65 appearances for the Pats during the 2021-22 WHL season.

The 19-year-old was originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 109 career WHL regular season games, the 5-foot-11, 178-pound forward has collected 36 points (19G-17A).

 

