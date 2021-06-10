Hurricanes acquire Bentham from Royals

The Lethbridge Hurricanes have acquired defenceman Nolan Bentham from the Victoria Royals in exchange for a second round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, seventh and eighth round picks in the 2022 draft and the playing rights to 2004-born forward Chase LaPinta.

17-year-old Bentham was originally selected by Victoria in the first round (13th overall) in the 2018 WHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Victoria, B.C. product has totalled three points (1G-2A) in 52 career WHL regular season games, all with the Royals.

Bentham also represented Canada at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in 2019 where he collected three assists in five contests.

LaPinta, a 17-year-old product of Frisco, Texas, recorded 12 points (6G-6A) for the Dallas Stars Elite 16U AAA during the 2020-21 season. The 5-foot-7, 148-pound forward was selected in the 8th round (164th overall) of the 2019 WHL Draft.