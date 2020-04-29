Hope not returning to Royals

Victoria, B.C. – The GSL Group, parent company of the Victoria Royals, announced today that Cameron Hope will not be returning in his role as President, General Manger and Alternate Governor. Hope was hired as General Manager and Alternate Governor in 2012, and added the title of President in 2014.

“We would like to thank Cameron for contributions and for guiding our franchise,” GSL Group President and CEO Graham S. Lee said. “The COVID-19 crisis has given us the time to reassess our organization and to set a new direction. We are committed to finding strong leadership that will help the Royals reach their full potential both on-and-off the ice.”

The Royals would like to thank all of their supporters for a fantastic 2019-20 hockey season. Fans who still hold unused vouchers, or had purchased tickets, for any of the team’s three cancelled regular season home games in March are encouraged to keep them for use during the upcoming 2020-21 season. Royals Ticket Pack Members should also keep an eye on their mailbox over the next few weeks for full renewal details, including missed game credits.