Hockey Canada names eight WHL players to roster for 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Calgary, Alta. – A total of eight Western Hockey League players will suit up for Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, slated for July 31 through August 5 in Trencin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czechia.

Hockey Canada announced the roster Wednesday afternoon.





WHL Players – National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Catton Berkly Spokane Chiefs Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 164 F Elick Charlie Brandon Wheat Kings Calgary, Alta. 6’3” 189 D Gavin Jordan Tri-City Americans Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 143 F Josephson Ollie Red Deer Rebels Victoria, B.C. 6’0” 177 F Lindstrom Cayden Medicine Hat Tigers Chetwynd, B.C. 6’4” 204 F McQueen Roger Brandon Wheat Kings Saskatoon, Sask. 6’4” 182 F Ritchie Ryder Prince Albert Raiders Calgary, Alta. 5’10” 157 F Wetsch Carson Calgary Hitmen North Vancouver, B.C. 6’0” 185 F

Seven of the 22 WHL Clubs will be represented on the Canadian roster at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. The Brandon Wheat Kings have two players on the roster, while the Calgary Hitmen, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Spokane Chiefs and Tri-City Americans each have one player named to the Canadian roster.

In addition to the eight players named to the Canadian roster, the WHL will also be represented at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup by Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette, who will serve as an assistant coach, as well as Portland Winterhawks equipment manager Clayton Johns.

Newly-minted Regina Pats vice-president of hockey operations and general manager Alan Millar will serve as the Director of Player Personnel at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

WHL alumnus Justin Pogge, who tended goal for the Prince George Cougars and Calgary Hitmen from 2003-06, will serve as Canada’s goaltending coach.

Canada will open the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Finland Monday, July 31 at 7:30 a.m. MT. It will also face co-host Slovakia and Switzerland in the preliminary round before the tournament concludes with the medal games Saturday, August 5.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 16 located in Western Canada and six in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.