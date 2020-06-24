Hockey Canada names 35 WHL players to National Under-17 Development Camp
Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada has invited 35 Western Hockey League players, as part of a group of 113, to attend its virtual national under-17 development camp as the road to the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge begins.
The group, comprised of 12 goaltenders, 37 defencemen and 64 forwards, will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. The breakdown of WHL players includes four goaltenders, 11 defencemen and 20 forwards.
The list of WHL players invited includes 2005-born Connor Bedard, who was granted exceptional player status in March 2020 and subsequently selected by the Regina Pats, first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.
“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada. “Our three under-17 teams are very fortunate to have these nine experienced coaches, and we know our coaching and support staffs will embrace the opportunity to guide the development of the top young players in Canada.”
Eight WHL personnel were also named for the national under-17 teams coaching staffs. Behind the bench, Kelly Buchberger (Langenburg, Sask. / Tri-City Americans) will lead Team Canada White as head coach with Dr. Ben Cameron (Summerside, P.E.I. / Lethbridge Hurricanes) serving as the team physician. Joining Team Canada Red will be Kris Mallette (Kelowna, B.C. / Kelowna Rockets) as the team’s assistant coach along with equipment manager Ramandeep Dhanjal (Saskatoon, Sask. / Prince Gorge Cougars). On Team Canada Black, Kirt Hill (Winnipeg, Man. / Edmonton Oil Kings) was appointed the director of operations with Landon Watson (Neilburg, Sask. / Regina Pats) joining as the video coordinator. Finally, Jason Smart (Red Deer, Alta. / Vancouver Giants) and Shaun Sutter (Red Deer, Alta. / Red Deer Rebels) were named to the scouting staff.
The coaching staff will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I., in November.
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Born
|Hometown
|2019-20 Team
|WHL Draft
|Ethan Buenaventura
|Goaltender
|6’1″
|171
|06/22/04
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|CGY ’19 (4, 77)
|Reid Dyck
|Goaltender
|6’4″
|185
|01/20/04
|Wrinkler, Man.
|Pembina Valley (MAAAU18HL)
|SC ’19 (3,45)
|Dylan Ernst
|Goaltender
|6’1″
|149
|02/06/04
|Weyburn, Sask.
|Moose Jaw (SMAAAHL)
|KAM ’19 (2, 28)
|Matthew Kieper
|Goaltender
|5’11”
|146
|03/08/04
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Winnipeg Bruins (MAAAU18HL)
|REG ’19 (3, 63)
|Keaton Dowhaniuk
|Defenceman
|6’0”
|155
|02/08/04
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|OHA Edmonton (CSSHL)
|PG ’19 (1, 3)
|Tyson Jugnauth
|Defenceman
|5’11”
|154
|04/17/04
|Richmond, B.C.
|Okanagan (BCMML)
|SC ’19 (1, 21)
|Kevin Korchinski
|Defenceman
|5’10”
|146
|06/21/04
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|Saskatoon Contacts (SMAAAHL)
|SEA ’19 (1, 10)
|Mats Lindgren
|Defenceman
|5’8″
|145
|08/26/04
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)
|KAM ’19 (1, 7)
|Denton Mateychuk
|Defenceman
|5’9″
|170
|07/12/04
|Dominion City, Man.
|Eastman (MAAU18HL)
|MJ ’19 (1, 11)
|Hunter Mayo
|Defenceman
|5’11”
|173
|05/07/04
|Martensville, Sask.
|Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)
|RD ’19 (2, 23)
|Josh Niedermayer
|Defenceman
|5’11”
|202
|02/20/04
|Penticton, B.C.
|Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|VAN ’19 (2, 30)
|Kalem Parker
|Defenceman
|5’8″
|140
|10/12/04
|Clavet, Sask.
|Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL)
|VIC ’19 (2, 32)
|Grayden Siepmann
|Defenceman
|5’10”
|175
|05/26/04
|Abbotsford, B.C.
|Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|CGY ’19 (1, 13)
|Jason Spizawka
|Defenceman
|5’11”
|165
|01/16/04
|Victoria, B.C.
|South Island (BCMML)
|VIC ’19 (1, 19)
|Jace Weir
|Defenceman
|6’1″
|165
|05/21/04
|Coldstream, B.C.
|Okanagan (BCMML)
|RD ’19 (2, 38)
|Connor Bedard
|Forward
|5’8″
|165
|07/17/05
|North Vancouver, B.C.
|West Van Academy (CSSHL)
|REG ’20 (1, 1)
|Niall Crocker
|Forward
|6’2″
|162
|07/31/04
|Delta, B.C.
|Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|PA ’19 (1, 22)
|Nate Danielson
|Forward
|6’0″
|165
|09/27/04
|Red Deer, Alta.
|Northern Alberta Xtreme (CSSHL)
|BDN ’19 (1, 5)
|Josh Davies
|Forward
|5’8″
|179
|03/24/04
|Airdrie, Alta.
|Pacific Coast Academy (CSSHL)
|SC ’19 (3, 54)
|Conor Geekie
|Forward
|6’3″
|172
|05/05/04
|Strathclair, Man.
|Yellowhead (MU18AAAHL)
|WPG ’19 (1, 2)
|Kyren Gronick
|Forward
|5’11”
|175
|02/27/04
|Regina, Sask.
|Regina (SMAAHL)
|PG ’19 (2, 26)
|Jordan Gustafson
|Forward
|5’10”
|159
|01/20/04
|Ardrossan, Alta.
|Fort Saskatchewan (AMHL)
|SEA ’19 (1, 8)
|Jhett Larson
|Forward
|5’8″
|152
|02/03/04
|Delisle, Sask.
|Notre Dame Hounds (SMAAHL)
|RD ’19 (8, 163)
|Connor Levis
|Forward
|6’1″
|180
|10/05/04
|Vancouver, B.C.
|St. George’s School (CSSHL)
|KAM ’19 (1, 20)
|Brandon Lisowsky
|Forward
|5’8″
|163
|04/13/04
|Port Coquitlam, B.C.
|Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL)
|SAS ’19 (1, 9)
|Rieger Lorenz
|Forward
|6’1″
|165
|03/30/04
|Calgary, Alta.
|Edge School (CSSHL)
|WPG ’19 (4, 68)
|Caleb Reimer
|Forward
|6’2″
|162
|10/09/04
|Surrey, B.C.
|Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|EDM ’19 (1, 18)
|Rylen Roersma
|Forward
|5’10”
|161
|07/25/04
|Raymond, Alta.
|Lethbridge (AMHL)
|BDN ’19 (1, 16)
|Matthew Savoie
|Forward
|5’9″
|181
|01/01/04
|St. Albert, Alta.
|Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|WPG ’19 (1, 1)
|Bowden Singleton
|Forward
|5’8″
|150
|05/15/04
|Calgary, Alta.
|Northern Alberta Xtreme (CSSHL)
|VAN ’19 (2, 43)
|Ben Thorton
|Forward
|6’1″
|160
|02/02/04
|Agassiz, B.C.
|Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|SPO ’19 (1, 15)
|Mathew Ward
|Forward
|5’7″
|140
|01/24/04
|Kamloops, B.C.
|West Van Academy (CSSHL)
|SC ’19 (1, 14)
|Oasiz Wiesblatt
|Forward
|5’6″
|165
|04/08/04
|Calgary, Alta.
|Calgary Buffaloes (AMHL)
|MH ’19 (1, 12)
|Koehn Ziemmer
|Forward
|5’11”
|180
|12/08/04
|Mayerthorpe, Alta.
|St. Albert (AMHL)
|PG ’19 (1, 4)
|Tyson Zimmer
|Forward
|6’0″
|175
|09/05/04
|Russell, Man.
|Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL)
|BDN ’19 (1, 6)
About the Western Hockey League
Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.