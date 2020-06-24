Hockey Canada names 35 WHL players to National Under-17 Development Camp

Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada has invited 35 Western Hockey League players, as part of a group of 113, to attend its virtual national under-17 development camp as the road to the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge begins.

The group, comprised of 12 goaltenders, 37 defencemen and 64 forwards, will be split into six teams for the week-long virtual camp, participating in a variety of sessions with a focus on player development through online education. The breakdown of WHL players includes four goaltenders, 11 defencemen and 20 forwards.

The list of WHL players invited includes 2005-born Connor Bedard, who was granted exceptional player status in March 2020 and subsequently selected by the Regina Pats, first overall in the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft.

“The national under-17 development camp is the first stage in introducing these athletes to the Program of Excellence, and it is a great opportunity for them to develop as players and learn what it takes to wear the Maple Leaf,” said Scott Salmond, senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada. “Our three under-17 teams are very fortunate to have these nine experienced coaches, and we know our coaching and support staffs will embrace the opportunity to guide the development of the top young players in Canada.”

Eight WHL personnel were also named for the national under-17 teams coaching staffs. Behind the bench, Kelly Buchberger (Langenburg, Sask. / Tri-City Americans) will lead Team Canada White as head coach with Dr. Ben Cameron (Summerside, P.E.I. / Lethbridge Hurricanes) serving as the team physician. Joining Team Canada Red will be Kris Mallette (Kelowna, B.C. / Kelowna Rockets) as the team’s assistant coach along with equipment manager Ramandeep Dhanjal (Saskatoon, Sask. / Prince Gorge Cougars). On Team Canada Black, Kirt Hill (Winnipeg, Man. / Edmonton Oil Kings) was appointed the director of operations with Landon Watson (Neilburg, Sask. / Regina Pats) joining as the video coordinator. Finally, Jason Smart (Red Deer, Alta. / Vancouver Giants) and Shaun Sutter (Red Deer, Alta. / Red Deer Rebels) were named to the scouting staff.

The coaching staff will lead Canada’s national men’s under-17 teams at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown and Summerside, P.E.I., in November.

Name Position Height Weight Born Hometown 2019-20 Team WHL Draft Ethan Buenaventura Goaltender 6’1″ 171 06/22/04 Winnipeg, Man. Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL) CGY ’19 (4, 77) Reid Dyck Goaltender 6’4″ 185 01/20/04 Wrinkler, Man. Pembina Valley (MAAAU18HL) SC ’19 (3,45) Dylan Ernst Goaltender 6’1″ 149 02/06/04 Weyburn, Sask. Moose Jaw (SMAAAHL) KAM ’19 (2, 28) Matthew Kieper Goaltender 5’11” 146 03/08/04 Winnipeg, Man. Winnipeg Bruins (MAAAU18HL) REG ’19 (3, 63) Keaton Dowhaniuk Defenceman 6’0” 155 02/08/04 Sherwood Park, Alta. OHA Edmonton (CSSHL) PG ’19 (1, 3) Tyson Jugnauth Defenceman 5’11” 154 04/17/04 Richmond, B.C. Okanagan (BCMML) SC ’19 (1, 21) Kevin Korchinski Defenceman 5’10” 146 06/21/04 Saskatoon, Sask. Saskatoon Contacts (SMAAAHL) SEA ’19 (1, 10) Mats Lindgren Defenceman 5’8″ 145 08/26/04 North Vancouver, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL) KAM ’19 (1, 7) Denton Mateychuk Defenceman 5’9″ 170 07/12/04 Dominion City, Man. Eastman (MAAU18HL) MJ ’19 (1, 11) Hunter Mayo Defenceman 5’11” 173 05/07/04 Martensville, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL) RD ’19 (2, 23) Josh Niedermayer Defenceman 5’11” 202 02/20/04 Penticton, B.C. Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL) VAN ’19 (2, 30) Kalem Parker Defenceman 5’8″ 140 10/12/04 Clavet, Sask. Saskatoon Blazers (SMAAAHL) VIC ’19 (2, 32) Grayden Siepmann Defenceman 5’10” 175 05/26/04 Abbotsford, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL) CGY ’19 (1, 13) Jason Spizawka Defenceman 5’11” 165 01/16/04 Victoria, B.C. South Island (BCMML) VIC ’19 (1, 19) Jace Weir Defenceman 6’1″ 165 05/21/04 Coldstream, B.C. Okanagan (BCMML) RD ’19 (2, 38) Connor Bedard Forward 5’8″ 165 07/17/05 North Vancouver, B.C. West Van Academy (CSSHL) REG ’20 (1, 1) Niall Crocker Forward 6’2″ 162 07/31/04 Delta, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL) PA ’19 (1, 22) Nate Danielson Forward 6’0″ 165 09/27/04 Red Deer, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme (CSSHL) BDN ’19 (1, 5) Josh Davies Forward 5’8″ 179 03/24/04 Airdrie, Alta. Pacific Coast Academy (CSSHL) SC ’19 (3, 54) Conor Geekie Forward 6’3″ 172 05/05/04 Strathclair, Man. Yellowhead (MU18AAAHL) WPG ’19 (1, 2) Kyren Gronick Forward 5’11” 175 02/27/04 Regina, Sask. Regina (SMAAHL) PG ’19 (2, 26) Jordan Gustafson Forward 5’10” 159 01/20/04 Ardrossan, Alta. Fort Saskatchewan (AMHL) SEA ’19 (1, 8) Jhett Larson Forward 5’8″ 152 02/03/04 Delisle, Sask. Notre Dame Hounds (SMAAHL) RD ’19 (8, 163) Connor Levis Forward 6’1″ 180 10/05/04 Vancouver, B.C. St. George’s School (CSSHL) KAM ’19 (1, 20) Brandon Lisowsky Forward 5’8″ 163 04/13/04 Port Coquitlam, B.C. Burnaby Winter Club (CSSHL) SAS ’19 (1, 9) Rieger Lorenz Forward 6’1″ 165 03/30/04 Calgary, Alta. Edge School (CSSHL) WPG ’19 (4, 68) Caleb Reimer Forward 6’2″ 162 10/09/04 Surrey, B.C. Delta Hockey Academy (CSSHL) EDM ’19 (1, 18) Rylen Roersma Forward 5’10” 161 07/25/04 Raymond, Alta. Lethbridge (AMHL) BDN ’19 (1, 16) Matthew Savoie Forward 5’9″ 181 01/01/04 St. Albert, Alta. Rink Hockey Academy (CSSHL) WPG ’19 (1, 1) Bowden Singleton Forward 5’8″ 150 05/15/04 Calgary, Alta. Northern Alberta Xtreme (CSSHL) VAN ’19 (2, 43) Ben Thorton Forward 6’1″ 160 02/02/04 Agassiz, B.C. Yale Hockey Academy (CSSHL) SPO ’19 (1, 15) Mathew Ward Forward 5’7″ 140 01/24/04 Kamloops, B.C. West Van Academy (CSSHL) SC ’19 (1, 14) Oasiz Wiesblatt Forward 5’6″ 165 04/08/04 Calgary, Alta. Calgary Buffaloes (AMHL) MH ’19 (1, 12) Koehn Ziemmer Forward 5’11” 180 12/08/04 Mayerthorpe, Alta. St. Albert (AMHL) PG ’19 (1, 4) Tyson Zimmer Forward 6’0″ 175 09/05/04 Russell, Man. Okanagan Hockey Academy (CSSHL) BDN ’19 (1, 6)

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 350 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.