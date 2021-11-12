Hockey Canada names 21 WHL players to three U17 rosters for Capital City Challenge
Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada announced today the three men’s under-17 rosters set to compete in the 2021 Capital City Challenge, with 21 WHL players or signed prospects set to take part.
The 2021 Capital City Challenge is a four-team tournament featuring three men’s under-17 teams and Canada’s National Women’s Team, scheduled to be played from November 26 through December 1 in Ottawa.
Team Canada Black will be represented by seven WHL players:
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Hometown
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos.
|Price
|Caden
|Kelowna Rockets
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|6’0”
|177
|D
|Weinstein
|Saige
|Spokane Chiefs
|Edmonton, Alta.
|5’11”
|177
|D
|Molendyk
|Tanner
|Saskatoon Blades
|McBride, B.C.
|5’10”
|177
|D
|Adaszynski
|David
|Calgary Hitmen
|Burnaby, B.C.
|5’9”
|173
|F
|Benson
|Zach
|Winnipeg ICE
|Chilliwack, B.C.
|5’10”
|150
|F
|Gizowski
|Kooper
|Spokane Chiefs
|Edmonton, Alta.
|5’8”
|170
|F
|Halaburda
|Ty
|Vancouver Giants
|Victoria, B.C.
|6’0”
|208
|F
Team Canada Red will be represented by seven WHL players and one signed prospect:
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Hometown
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos.
|Unger
|Jackson
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|Calgary, Alta.
|6’0”
|170
|G
|Dragicevic
|Lukas
|Tri-City Americans
|Richmond, B.C.
|6’0”
|171
|D
|Zemlak
|Austin
|Victoria Royals
|Stony Plain, Alta.
|6’0”
|186
|D
|Mantei
|Quinn
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|Weyburn, Sask.
|5’11”
|175
|D
|Oremba
|Sam
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Regina, Sask.
|6’0”
|189
|F
|Heidt
|Riley
|Prince George Cougars
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|5’10”
|181
|F
|Yager
|Brayden
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|Saskatoon, Sask.
|5’11”
|162
|F
|Lodewyk
|Harrison
|Prince Albert Raiders
|Red Deer, Alta.
|5’9”
|180
|F
Team Canada White will be represented by six WHL players:
|Last Name
|First Name
|Team
|Hometown
|Ht
|Wt
|Pos.
|Ratzlaff
|Scott
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|Irma, Alta.
|6’0”
|168
|G
|Leslie
|Mazden
|Vancouver Giants
|Lloydminster, Alta.
|6’0”
|182
|D
|Hammell
|Kaden
|Kamloops Blazers
|Langley, B.C.
|6’2”
|180
|D
|Cristall
|Andrew
|Kelowna Rockets
|Vancouver, B.C.
|5’9”
|160
|F
|Lind
|Kalan
|Red Deer Rebels
|Shaunavon, Sask.
|5’11”
|153
|F
|Singer
|Ryker
|Prince George Cougars
|Lloydminster, Alta.
|5’9”
|164
|F
The Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Vancouver Giants each boast two players set to compete at the 2021 Capital City Challenge. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals, and Winnipeg ICE will each be represented by one player at the tournament.
In addition to the 21 WHL players taking part, 10 WHL hockey operations personnel have been named to the staffs of the three Canadian squads, including Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette (Head Coach, Canada Red), Regina Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf (Head Coach, Canada White), Moose Jaw Warriors assistant coach Gordon Burnett (Assistant Coach, Canada Red), Prince Albert Raiders goaltending coach Kelly Guard (Goaltending Coach, Canada White), and Regina Pats director of hockey operations Landon Watson (Video Coach, Canada Black).
