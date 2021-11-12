Hockey Canada names 21 WHL players to three U17 rosters for Capital City Challenge

Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada announced today the three men’s under-17 rosters set to compete in the 2021 Capital City Challenge, with 21 WHL players or signed prospects set to take part.

The 2021 Capital City Challenge is a four-team tournament featuring three men’s under-17 teams and Canada’s National Women’s Team, scheduled to be played from November 26 through December 1 in Ottawa.

Team Canada Black will be represented by seven WHL players:

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos. Price Caden Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6’0” 177 D Weinstein Saige Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 5’11” 177 D Molendyk Tanner Saskatoon Blades McBride, B.C. 5’10” 177 D Adaszynski David Calgary Hitmen Burnaby, B.C. 5’9” 173 F Benson Zach Winnipeg ICE Chilliwack, B.C. 5’10” 150 F Gizowski Kooper Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 5’8” 170 F Halaburda Ty Vancouver Giants Victoria, B.C. 6’0” 208 F

Team Canada Red will be represented by seven WHL players and one signed prospect:

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos. Unger Jackson Moose Jaw Warriors Calgary, Alta. 6’0” 170 G Dragicevic Lukas Tri-City Americans Richmond, B.C. 6’0” 171 D Zemlak Austin Victoria Royals Stony Plain, Alta. 6’0” 186 D Mantei Quinn Brandon Wheat Kings Weyburn, Sask. 5’11” 175 D Oremba Sam Seattle Thunderbirds Regina, Sask. 6’0” 189 F Heidt Riley Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5’10” 181 F Yager Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 162 F Lodewyk Harrison Prince Albert Raiders Red Deer, Alta. 5’9” 180 F

Team Canada White will be represented by six WHL players:

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht Wt Pos. Ratzlaff Scott Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6’0” 168 G Leslie Mazden Vancouver Giants Lloydminster, Alta. 6’0” 182 D Hammell Kaden Kamloops Blazers Langley, B.C. 6’2” 180 D Cristall Andrew Kelowna Rockets Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 160 F Lind Kalan Red Deer Rebels Shaunavon, Sask. 5’11” 153 F Singer Ryker Prince George Cougars Lloydminster, Alta. 5’9” 164 F

The Kelowna Rockets, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince George Cougars, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs, and Vancouver Giants each boast two players set to compete at the 2021 Capital City Challenge. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals, and Winnipeg ICE will each be represented by one player at the tournament.

In addition to the 21 WHL players taking part, 10 WHL hockey operations personnel have been named to the staffs of the three Canadian squads, including Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette (Head Coach, Canada Red), Regina Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf (Head Coach, Canada White), Moose Jaw Warriors assistant coach Gordon Burnett (Assistant Coach, Canada Red), Prince Albert Raiders goaltending coach Kelly Guard (Goaltending Coach, Canada White), and Regina Pats director of hockey operations Landon Watson (Video Coach, Canada Black).

