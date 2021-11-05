Hockey Canada names 20 WHL players to Under-17 Roster for Capital City Challenge

Calgary, Alta. – 20 Western Hockey League players have been named by Hockey Canada to the Under-17 roster set to participate at the 2021 Capital City Challenge, a four-team tournament featuring three men’s under-17 teams and Canada’s National Women’s Team, Nov. 26-Dec. 1 in Ottawa.

Hockey Canada announced the roster of 66 players Friday. The players will be divided into three teams – Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White. The rosters for Team Canada Black, Team Canada Red and Team Canada White will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

WHL Players – 2021 Capital City Challenge

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Ratzlaff Scott Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6’0” 164 G Dragicevic Lukas Tri-City Americans Richmond, B.C. 6’0” 171 D Hammell Kaden Kamloops Blazers Langley, B.C. 6’2” 180 D Leslie Mazden Vancouver Giants Lloydminster, Alta. 6’0” 182 D Mantei Quinn Brandon Wheat Kings Weyburn, Sask. 5’11” 175 D Molendyk Tanner Saskatoon Blades McBride, B.C. 5’11” 177 D Price Caden Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6’0” 177 D Weinstein Saige Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 6’0” 177 D Zemlak Austin Victoria Royals Stony Plain, Alta. 6’0” 186 D Adaszynski David Calgary Hitmen Burnaby, B.C. 5’10” 173 F Benson Zach Winnipeg ICE Chilliwack, B.C. 5’10” 150 F Cristall Andrew Kelowna Rockets Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 160 F Gizowski Kooper Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 5’8” 170 F Halaburda Ty Vancouver Giants Victoria, B.C. 6’1” 208 F Heidt Riley Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5’10” 181 F Lind Kalan Red Deer Rebels Shaunavon, Sask. 6’0” 153 F Lodewyk Harrison Prince Albert Raiders Red Deer, Alta. 5’9” 180 F Oremba Sam Seattle Thunderbirds Regina, Sask. 6’0” 189 F Singer Ryker Prince George Cougars Lloydminster, Alta. 5’9” 164 F Yager Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 162 F

The Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars, Seattle Thunderbirds, Spokane Chiefs and Vancouver Giants each boast two players on the Canadian Under-17 roster. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Red Deer Rebels, Saskatoon Blades, Tri-City Americans, Victoria Royals and Winnipeg ICE will each be represented by one player at the Capital City Challenge.

“We are excited to unveil the 66 players that will suit up for our three men’s under-17 teams at the Capital City Challenge and have the unique opportunity to compete against Canada’s National Women’s Team in Ottawa,” said Hockey Canada senior vice-president of hockey operations Scott Salmond. “Although this has not been a traditional year for our Program of Excellence and the under-17 group, we are excited to introduce these athletes to an event that replicates short-term, international competition.”

In addition to the 20 WHL players taking part, 10 WHL hockey operations personnel have been named to the staffs of the three Canadian squads, including Kelowna Rockets head coach Kris Mallette, who will serve as bench boss for Team Canada Red. Regina Pats assistant coach Brad Herauf will assume head coaching responsibilities for Team Canada White, while Gordon Burnett (Moose Jaw Warriors) has been named an assistant coach of Team Canada Red. Kelly Guard (Prince Albert Raiders) will be the goaltending coach for Team Canada White, while Landon Watson (Regina Pats) will hold the role of video coach with Team Canada Black.

