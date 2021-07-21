Hockey Canada names 19 WHL players to roster for National Men’s Junior Team Summer Development Camp

Calgary, Alta. – 19 Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate at Canada’s National Men’s Junior Team Summer Development Camp, scheduled for July 28 to August 4 at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

Hockey Canada announced the roster of 51 players Wednesday morning.

WHL Players – National Men’s Program of Excellence Summer Showcase

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Bjorklund Garin Medicine Hat Tigers Grande Prairie, Alta. 6’2” 178 G Cossa Sebastian Edmonton Oil Kings Fort McMurray, Alta. 6’7” 203 G Garand Dylan Kamloops Blazers Victoria, B.C. 6’1” 179 G Guhle Kaiden Prince Albert Raiders Sherwood Park, Alta. 6’3” 203 D Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw Warriors Brandon, Man. 6’1” 198 D Iorio Vincent Brandon Wheat Kings Coquitlam, B.C. 6’3” 204 D Lambos Carson Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg, Man. 6’1” 195 D Seeley Ronan Everett Silvertips Olds, Alta. 6’1” 192 D Zellweger Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 175 D Greig Ridly Brandon Wheat Kings Lethbridge, Alta. 5’11” 164 F Guenther Dylan Edmonton Oil Kings Edmonton, Alta. 6’2” 181 F Jarvis Seth Portland Winterhawks Winnipeg, Man. 5’10” 187 F McClennon Connor Winnipeg ICE Wainwright, Alta. 5’8” 160 F Neighbours Jake Edmonton Oil Kings Airdrie, Alta. 6’0” 197 F Sillinger Cole Medicine Hat Tigers Regina, Sask. 6’0” 187 F Sourdif Justin Vancouver Giants Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 182 F Stankoven Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

WHL Players – Invited, but not attending

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Finley Jack Spokane Chiefs Kelowna, B.C. 6’6” 223 F Wiesblatt Ozzy Prince Albert Raiders Calgary, Alta. 5’10” 183 F

Of the 19 WHL players invited, two (Garand, Guhle) are returnees from the Team Canada squad that won a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alta.

The Edmonton Oil Kings Pats boast three invitees, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, Kamloops Blazers, Medicine Hat Tigers, Prince Albert Raiders, and Winnipeg ICE will be represented by two players each.

“This is an exciting first step as we begin preparations for the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete at the World Juniors on home ice,” said Alan Millar, Director of Player Personnel for the Program of Excellence, and former General Manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors. “We are excited about these 51 players, and we look forward to returning to the ice for a highly competitive camp to kick off a new season.”

Players will participate in a variety of on- and off-ice sessions. The camp will also feature combined practices and intrasquad games with players attending Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team summer development camp on Aug. 2-3.

Coaching Staff Named for Canada’s National Junior Team

Hockey Canada also announced it will work with an experienced coaching staff to guide Canada’s National Junior Team through the 2021-22 season, culminating with the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., in December and January.

The Western Hockey League will be represented by assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Lethbridge, Alta. / Vancouver Giants) and Dennis Williams (Stratford, Ont. / Everett Silvertips). Dyck returns as an assistant coach after helping guide Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.

The WHL will be further represented by athletic therapist Mike Burnstein (Hamilton, Ont. / Vancouver Giants) and team physician Dr. Barry Wiens (Red Deer, Alta. / Red Deer Rebels).

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship returns to Canadian ice this winter, with Edmonton and Red Deer set to co-host the annual holiday tradition from Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 5, 2022. Games will be played at Rogers Place, the home of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings, and at the Peavey Mart Centrium, home of the WHL’s Red Deer Rebels.

