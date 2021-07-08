Hockey Canada names 17 WHL players to roster for National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League will be represented by 17 WHL players on the roster for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp, scheduled for July 25 to August 4 at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation near Calgary.

Hockey Canada announced the roster of 45 players Thursday morning.

WHL Players – National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Kieper Matthew Regina Pats Winnipeg, Man. 5’11” 146 G Dowhaniuk Keaton Prince George Cougars Sherwood Park, Alta. 6’0” 158 D Feist Layton Regina Pats Dawson Creek, B.C. 6’0” 153 D Korchinski Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’1” 168 D Lindgren Mats Kamloops Blazers North Vancouver, B.C. 5’11” 165 D Mateychuk Denton Moose Jaw Warriors Dominion City, Man. 5’11” 192 D McCutcheon Logan Lethbridge Hurricanes Saskatoon, Sask. 5’9” 150 D Bedard Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 180 F Danielson Nate Brandon Wheat Kings Red Deer, Alta. 6’0” 170 F Geekie Conor Winnipeg ICE Strathclair, Man. 6’4” 205 F Gronick Kyren Prince George Cougars Regina, Sask. 5’9” 178 F Gustafson Jordan Seattle Thunderbirds Ardrossan, Alta. 5’10” 166 F Levis Connor Kamloops Blazers Vancouver, B.C. 6’2” 192 F Lisowsky Brandon Saskatoon Blades Port Coquitlam, B.C. 5’8” 177 F Savoie Matthew Winnipeg ICE St. Albert, Alta. 5’10” 180 F Ward Mathew Swift Current Broncos Kamloops, B.C. 5’7” 155 F Ziemmer Koehn Prince George Cougars Mayerthorpe, Alta. 5’10” 209 F

Of the 45 players invited, two won a gold medal with Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Frisco and Plano, Texas – Bedard and Mateychuk, both hailing from the WHL.

The Prince George Cougars and Regina Pats boast three players each, while the Kamloops Blazers, Seattle Thunderbirds, and Winnipeg ICE will be represented by two players each.

“This stage of our Summer Showcase is about bringing together the top under-18 players in Canada to work and learn from an elite-level coaching staff, giving them the necessary skills for their hockey development to grow and succeed,” said Alan Millar, Director of Player Personnel for Hockey Canada, and former General Manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors. “We have an opportunity to connect with the players through on- and off-ice sessions to give them the tools that will only enhance their skill set as they advance through our program and prepare for the upcoming season.”

Over the 11-day camp, the players will be split into two teams, Red and White, and participate in practices and intrasquad games. The camp will also feature combined practices and intrasquad games with Canada’s National Junior Team on August 2-3.

Coaching Staff Named for National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp

The Western Hockey League will be represented by four coaches on the coaching and support staff that will work with the players throughout the camp, including Brent Kisio (Calgary, Alta. / Lethbridge Hurricanes), Dennis Williams (Stratford, Ont. / Everett Silvertips), Brad Lauer (Humboldt, Sask. / Edmonton Oil Kings), and Matt Weninger (Lethbridge, Alta. / Moose Jaw Warriors). Peter Anholt (Naicam, Sask. / Lethbridge Hurricanes) oversees the management group. Gord Cochran of the Regina Pats will also provide his services as Equipment Manager.

The Summer camp is typically used to evaluate and select Canada’s roster for the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, but Canada will not participate in this year’s event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.