Hockey Canada names 12 WHL players to National Junior Team roster for 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship

Calgary, Alta. – Hockey Canada has named 12 WHL players to Canada’s National Junior Team for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, scheduled for December 26 to January 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta.

In total, 25 players were named to Canada’s roster, including three goaltenders, eight defencemen and 14 forwards. Canada’s roster was selected by Alan Millar, director of player personnel, formerly of the Moose Jaw Warriors. Other WHL personnel contributing to the roster decisions were assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants / Lethbridge, Alta.) and Dennis Williams (Everett Silvertips / Stratford, Ont.)

Two WHL players return to Canada’s roster for the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship – defenceman Kaiden Guhle (Edmonton Oil Kings / Sherwood Park, Alta.) and goaltender Dylan Garand (Kamloops Blazers / Victoria, B.C.).

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Ht. Wt. Pos. Cossa Sebastian Edmonton Oil Kings Fort McMurray, Alta. 6’7” 203 G Garand Dylan Kamloops Blazers Victoria, B.C. 6’1” 179 G Guhle Kaiden Edmonton Oil Kings Sherwood Park, Alta. 6’3” 203 D Lambos Carson Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg, Man. 6’1” 195 D Seeley Ronan Everett Silvertips Olds, Alta. 6’1” 192 D Zellweger Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 175 D Bedard Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 180 F Greig Ridly Brandon Wheat Kings Lethbridge, Alta. 5’11” 164 F Guenther Dylan Edmonton Oil Kings Edmonton, Alta. 6’2” 181 F Neighbours Jake Edmonton Oil Kings Airdrie, Alta. 6’0” 197 F Sourdif Justin Vancouver Giants Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 182 F Stankoven Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

The Edmonton Oil Kings boast four players on the roster, with the Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers are represented by two players each. The Regina Pats will be represented by 16-year-old forward Connor Bedard. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Vancouver Giants, and Winnipeg ICE will also be represented by one player each.

Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Daemon Hunt, who was invited to Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp, is unable to participate in the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship due to injury.

Also representing the WHL on Team Canada will be athletic therapist Mike Burnstein (Vancouver Giants) and team physician Dr. Barry Wiens (Red Deer Rebels).

“We are excited to unveil the 25 players who have earned the opportunity to represent Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, as we believe this group will give us the best chance to win a gold medal on home ice,” Millar said. “We were impressed with the level of competition at camp, and we knew we were going to have to make difficult decisions when it came time to name a final roster. Our players and staff look forward to the opportunity to compete in front of Canadian fans again, and we know this team will embrace the opportunity of wearing the Maple Leaf as we continue to build towards our goal of winning gold.”

Canada’s National Junior Team will head to Banff, Alta., for a training camp at the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre from December 14-19. It will then travel to Red Deer for a pair of pre-tournament games on December 19 and 20 against Switzerland and Sweden, respectively, before moving on to Edmonton for its final pre-tournament match-up on December 22 against Russia as part of the Lordco Road to the World Juniors.

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament against the Czech Republic. In addition to its opening-night match-up, Canada will also play Austria on December 28, Germany on December 29, and Finland on December 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action. All Team Canada games will be played at 5 p.m. MT / 7 p.m. ET.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada will carry extensive game coverage and analysis throughout the World Juniors. TSN will broadcast all 31 tournament games and five pre-tournament games, while RDS will broadcast all 31 tournament games and three pre-tournament games. TSN Radio will also provide comprehensive coverage.

