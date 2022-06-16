Hockey Canada invites 34 WHL players to National Junior Team Selection Camps

Calgary, Alta. – 34 Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate at a pair of Hockey Canada National Summer Camps in July.

Seventeen WHL players will take part in Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Selection Camp, scheduled for July 20-27 ahead of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, while a further 17 WHL players will participate in Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Camp July 23-27 in advance of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Both camps will be held in Calgary, Alta.

Hockey Canada announced the camp rosters Thursday morning.

WHL Players – National Men’s Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Bjarnason Carson Brandon Wheat Kings Carberry, Man. 6’3” 176 G Ratzlaff Scott Seattle Thunderbirds Irma, Alta. 6’1” 165 G Unger Jackson Moose Jaw Warriors Calgary, Alta. 6’1” 181 G Dragicevic Lukas Tri-City Americans Richmond, B.C. 6’2” 181 D Hammell Kaden Kamloops Blazers Langley, B.C. 6’2” 181 D Leslie Mazden Vancouver Giants Lloydminster, Alta. 6’1” 181 D Molendyk Tanner Saskatoon Blades Kamloops, B.C. 5’11” 176 D Price Caden Kelowna Rockets Saskatoon, Sask. 6’1” 181 D Weinstein Saige Spokane Chiefs Edmonton, Alta. 6’0” 174 D Benson Zachary Winnipeg ICE Chilliwack, B.C. 5’10” 150 F Cristall Andrew Kelowna Rockets Burnaby, B.C. 5’9” 150 F Heidt Riley Prince George Cougars Saskatoon, Sask. 5’11” 179 F Howe Tanner Regina Pats Prince Albert, Sask. 5’8” 176 F Lind Kalan Red Deer Rebels Shaunavon, Sask. 6’0” 152 F Oremba Sam Seattle Thunderbirds Regina, Sask. 6’1” 187 F Wormald Logan Lethbridge Hurricanes Langley, B.C. 5’10” 165 F Yager Brayden Moose Jaw Warriors Dundurn, Sask. 6’0” 161 F

“We are excited to bring together a group of 44 athletes with a solid foundation of junior and international experience for selection camp,” said Alan Millar, Hockey Canada’s director of player personnel and former general manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors. “As our players are preparing to compete in short-term competition, we know all 44 players will come to camp ready to compete for a spot on the team and the opportunity to wear the Maple Leaf in international competition.”

The player selection process also included Lethbridge Hurricanes general manager Peter Anholt and the Canadian Hockey League general managers committee, which includes Kirt Hill of the Edmonton Oil Kings, John Paddock of the Regina Pats and Barclay Parneta of the Vancouver Giants.

WHL Players – National Men’s Junior Team Summer Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Brennan Tyler Prince George Cougars Winnipeg, Man. 6’3” 190 G Coward Chase Red Deer Rebels Swift Current, Sask. 6’2” 164 G Milic Thomas Seattle Thunderbirds Coquitlam, B.C. 6’0” 170 G Allan Nolan Prince Albert Raiders Davidson, Sask. 6’2” 184 D Korchinski Kevin Seattle Thunderbirds Saskatoon, Sask. 6’2” 175 D Laroque Gannon Victoria Royals Edmonton, Alta. 6’2” 190 D Mateychuk Denton Moose Jaw Warriors Dominion City, Man. 5’11” 194 D Pickering Owen Swift Current Broncos St. Adolphe, Man. 6’5” 178 D Samson Ethan Prince George Cougars North Delta, B.C. 6’3” 183 D Dach Colton Kelowna Rockets Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 6’4” 205 F Danielson Nate Brandon Wheat Kings Red Deer, Alta. 6’1” 181 F Firkus Jagger Moose Jaw Warriors Irma, Alta. 5’10” 150 F Geekie Conor Winnipeg ICE Strathclair, Man. 6’4” 205 F Ostapchuk Zack Vancouver Giants St. Albert, Alta. 6’3” 198 F Savoie Matthew Winnipeg ICE St. Albert, Alta. 5’9” 178 F Schaefer Reid Seattle Thunderbirds Spruce Grove, Alta. 6’3” 213 F Tschigerl Sean Calgary Hitmen Whitecourt, Alta. 6’0” 186 F

“This is an exciting first step as we begin preparations for the upcoming season and the opportunity to compete at the 2023 World Juniors on home ice in Halifax and Moncton this December,” Millar noted. “We are excited about this group of players, and we look forward to returning to the ice for a highly-competitive camp to kick off a new season.”

Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Camp staff will feature six experienced coaches from across the CHL, three of whom ply their trade in the WHL. Shaun Clouston (Kamloops Blazers), Brent Kisio (Lethbridge Hurricanes) and Brad Lauer (Edmonton Oil Kings) will all take part in the five-day camp.

Eighteen of the 22 WHL Clubs will send at least one player to the Hockey Canada Summer Camps. The Seattle Thunderbirds will be represented by five players, while the Moose Jaw Warriors boast four invitees. The Kelowna Rockets, Prince George Cougars and Winnipeg ICE each have three players invited to the Summer Camps. The Brandon Wheat Kings, Red Deer Rebels and Vancouver Giants will be represented by two players, while the Calgary Hitmen, Kamloops Blazers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Saskatoon Blades, Spokane Chiefs, Swift Current Broncos, Tri-City Americans and Victoria Royals each have one invitee to the Hockey Canada Summer Camps.

The 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is scheduled for July 31-August 6 at the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship will be held in Halifax, N.S. and Moncton, N.B. from December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.

