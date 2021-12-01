Hockey Canada invites 15 WHL players to National Junior Team Selection Camp

Calgary, Alta. – 15 Western Hockey League players have been invited to participate at Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp, scheduled for December 9-12 in Calgary.

Hockey Canada announced the roster of 35 players Wednesday morning.

WHL Players – National Junior Team Selection Camp

Last Name First Name Team Hometown Height Weight Position Cossa Sebastian Edmonton Oil Kings Fort McMurray, Alta. 6’7” 203 G Garand Dylan Kamloops Blazers Victoria, B.C. 6’1” 179 G Guhle Kaiden Prince Albert Raiders Sherwood Park, Alta. 6’3” 203 D Hunt Daemon Moose Jaw Warriors Brandon, Man. 6’1” 198 D Iorio Vincent Brandon Wheat Kings Coquitlam, B.C. 6’3” 204 D Lambos Carson Winnipeg ICE Winnipeg, Man. 6’1” 195 D Seeley Ronan Everett Silvertips Olds, Alta. 6’1” 192 D Zellweger Olen Everett Silvertips Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. 5’10” 175 D Bedard Connor Regina Pats North Vancouver, B.C. 5’9” 180 F Finley Jack Spokane Chiefs Kelowna, B.C. 6’6” 223 F Greig Ridly Brandon Wheat Kings Lethbridge, Alta. 5’11” 164 F Guenther Dylan Edmonton Oil Kings Edmonton, Alta. 6’2” 181 F Neighbours Jake Edmonton Oil Kings Airdrie, Alta. 6’0” 197 F Sourdif Justin Vancouver Giants Surrey, B.C. 5’11” 182 F Stankoven Logan Kamloops Blazers Kamloops, B.C. 5’8” 170 F

Of the 15 WHL players invited, two (Garand, Guhle) are returnees from the Team Canada squad that won a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton, Alta. As only three goaltenders have been invited to the Selection Camp, both Garand and Sebastian Cossa have been named to the final roster for the 2022 World Juniors.

The Edmonton Oil Kings boast three invitees, while the Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, and Kamloops Blazers will be represented with two players each. The Moose Jaw Warriors, Prince Albert Raiders, Regina Pats, Spokane Chiefs, Vancouver Giants and Winnipeg ICE each have one invitee to the Selection Camp.

“We are excited to unveil the 35 players who will compete for a spot on Canada’s National Junior Team at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, and to continue working towards winning a gold medal on home ice,” said Alan Millar, Director of Player Personnel for the Program of Excellence, and former General Manager of the Moose Jaw Warriors. “We know our athletes and staff are ready for a highly-competitive selection camp, and we look forward to assembling a group that will wear the Maple Leaf with pride and embrace the opportunity to once again compete in front of fans in Alberta.”

Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp will be held at the WinSport Arena at Canada Olympic Park in Calgary. It will include practices and two games against a team of U SPORTS all-stars on December 11 and 12 before the team heads to Banff, Alta., for a training camp, December 14-19.

In addition to the 15 players taking part in the National Junior Team Selection Camp, the WHL will be further represented by assistant coaches Michael Dyck (Vancouver Giants) and Dennis Williams (Everett Silvertips), along with athletic therapist Mike Burnstein (Vancouver Giants) and team physician Dr. Barry Wiens (Red Deer Rebels).

The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship begins on Boxing Day with Canada kicking off its tournament schedule against the Czech Republic. In addition to its opening-night match-up, Canada will also play Austria on December 28, Germany on December 29 and Finland on December 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action. All Team Canada games will be played at 5:00 p.m. MT.

For more information on Hockey Canada and Canada’s National Junior Team, please visit HockeyCanada.ca, or follow along via social media on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.