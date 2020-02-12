Hitmen to host Talk Today game Wednesday in partnership with CMHA Calgary

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club is partnering with Canadian Mental Health Association, CMHA Calgary, for a mental health awareness game on Wednesday, February 12 when the Hitmen take on the Regina Pats. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health including:

A CMHA-run kiosk on the concourse behind section 228, where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization’s community-based services,

Videos featuring Hitmen players talking about the importance of mental health,

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Calgary,

A CMHA fundraising component.

This mental health awareness game is part of the Calgary Hitmen’s ongoing partnership with CMHA Calgary and its Talk Today program. Launched across the Western Hockey League in 2016, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of players. Through this program, over 800 WHL players and over 100 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league.

The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

“We’re extremely grateful to partner with the Calgary Hitmen and CMHA Calgary to host a Talk Today event to increase public awareness and to promote mental health in this community,” said Laureen MacNeil, Executive Director of CMHA Calgary Region. “The Hitmen players and coaches are seen as leaders in the Calgary community. Through their leadership and initiative in completing the Talk Today program, not only will the they be encouraged to speak openly about mental health and suicide, those who look up to them will know that they are not alone if they are struggling.”

Tickets for the game are still available. Visit HitmenHockey.com to score yours today!

Read more about Talk Today at cmha.calgary.ab.ca