Hitmen, Rockets exchange forwards in Wednesday deal

The Kelowna Rockets have acquired forward Adam Kydd and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft from the Calgary Hitmen in exchange for forward Steel Quiring.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited to add Adam to our lineup,” said Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He brings a veteran presence to our team. Our expectation is that he’ll step in and play in all situations.”

“Steel will be a valuable addition with his ability to play multiple positions,” said Hitmen general manager Jeff Chynoweth. “His age, skill and being a right-handed shot will add depth to our forward group and we are excited to have him join our program.”

Kydd, who hails from Regina, Sask. has appeared in 30 games for Calgary this season, posting 19 points (4G-15A).

The 19-year-old was originally signed by the Hitmen in September of 2019, and over his time with the Hitmen registered 49 points (19G-29A) in 104 career WHL games.

Quiring has made 25 appearances for Kelowna this season, posting 15 points (6G-9A).

The product of Vernon, B.C., was originally selected by the Rockets in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. The 18-year-old has 53 WHL outings and 19 points (8G-11A) to his name, all with Kelowna.