Hitmen netminder Peters named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Calgary Hitmen netminder Brayden Peters has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 26, 2023.

The product of Taber, Alta. helped Calgary secure a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien with a pair of road victories this past week, posting a 2.00 goals-against average and .926 save percentage in the process.

The 20-year-old began his week by making 30 saves, helping the Hitmen rally from an early deficit to defeat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 3-2 Wednesday, March 21.

Peters then stopped 27 shots Saturday, March 25 in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oil Kings, helping Calgary secure the seventh-seed in the Eastern Conference standings.

He was originally selected by the Hitmen in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft and holds a career 64-58-8-4 record, 2.95 goals-against average, .904 save percentage and seven shutouts over his 138 WHL regular season appearances with Calgary.

Brayden Peters and the Calgary Hitmen begin the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien on the road versus the Red Deer Rebels. Game One of the best-of-seven series is set for Friday, March 31 (7:00 p.m. MT, Peavey Mart Centrium).

