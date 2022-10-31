Hitmen netminder Peters named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Calgary Hitmen goaltender Brayden Peters has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending October 30, 2022.

Peters posted a 2-0-0-0 record for this past week to go along with a 1.00 goals-against average, .962 save percentage and one shutout, helping Calgary extend its current winning streak to three games.

The 20-year-old began his week by turning aside all 18 shots he faced Friday, October 28, as the Hitmen blanked the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-0.

Peters, who hails from Taber, Alta., then stopped 32 of 34 shots Sunday, October 30 as Calgary defeated the Vancouver Giants 3-2.

Through nine appearances this season, Peters has registered a 5-2-1-1 record, a 2.20 goals-against average and .927 save percentage.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound puck-stopper was originally selected by the Hitmen in the fifth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 106 career WHL regular season game, all with Calgary, Peters owns a 50-46-6-2 record, a 2.93 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and five shutouts.

Brayden Peters and the Calgary Hitmen are next in action Wednesday, November 2 when they play host to the Victoria Royals (7:00 p.m. MT, Seven Chiefs Sportsplex).

