Hitmen hire Don MacGillivray as assistant coach

The Calgary Hitmen have hired Don MacGillivray to serve as the Club’s new assistant coach, the team announced Tuesday.

MacGillivray joins the Hitmen having recently spent seven seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings, including time as Brandon’s head coach from November of 2020 through November of 2022.

“We are pleased to be able to add a coach like Don with such an extensive background to our coaching staff. His experience specifically within the WHL will be a great asset to our club.” said Calgary Hitmen vice-president Mike Moore.

Prior to his time in Brandon, MacGillivray served as head coach of the Prince Albert Raiders during the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons, while also spending extensive time coaching in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League and at the University of Manitoba, where he was named Canada West Coach of the Year in 2008.

MacGillivray joins head coach Steve Hamilton and assistant coach Trent Cassan, along with goaltending coach Theodore Zubot to form the coaching staff for the 2023-24 WHL season.