Hitmen, GM Chynoweth mutually part ways

The Calgary Hitmen announced Friday that General Manager Jeff Chynoweth and the Club have agreed to mutually part ways.

In a corresponding move, the Club announced Director of Player Personnel Garry Davidson has been promoted to Director of Hockey Operations.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation would like to thank Jeff for his six years with the Hitmen and wish him success moving forward,” stated Hitmen Vice President and Governor Mike Moore.

Chynoweth was originally named General Manager of the Hitmen in 2017. He is a previous winner of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy as WHL Executive of the Year, capturing the honour in 2005 with the Kootenay ICE. He won three WHL Championships with the ICE in 2000, 2002 and 2011, and also helped lead Kootenay to a Memorial Cup championship in 2002.

Chynoweth’s four-decade history in WHL front offices included tenures with several other WHL Clubs, including the Spokane Chiefs, Medicine Hat Tigers, Brandon Wheat Kings, Lethbridge Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels. He won the WHL Business Award with Lethbridge in 1990.

Davidson enters his third season with Calgary after originally being hired by the Hitmen in June of 2021. He is also a past recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, winning the award in 2018 with the Everett Silvertips side he helped guide to a Western Conference Championship as General Manager.

Prior to his nine-year tenure with the Silvertips, Davidson claimed a pair of Western Conference Championships in 2011 and 2012 as Director of Player Personnel with the Portland Winterhawks.