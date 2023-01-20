Hitmen education advisor Bajnok recognized with WHL Distinguished Service Award

Calgary, Alta. – Western Hockey League Commissioner Ron Robison announced today, on behalf of the WHL Board of Governors, that Bernie Bajnok, Education Advisor for the Calgary Hitmen, has been named a recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award for the 2022-23 WHL season.

The WHL Distinguished Service Award, which was introduced by the WHL in 2004, is presented annually to individuals who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes on behalf of WHL franchises and in doing so have made an extraordinary contribution at the Club and League levels over an extended period. The WHL will present Distinguished Service Awards annually to an individual from both the WHL Western and Eastern Conferences.

Bajnok was honoured by WHL Commissioner Ron Robison in Calgary during a special ceremony prior to Friday’s game between the Brandon Wheat Kings and Hitmen.

“Having played many integral roles with the Calgary Hitmen since 2001, Bernie is a very deserving recipient of the WHL Distinguished Service Award,” commented WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. “Through more than two decades, he has spent time as Education Advisor, Billet Coordinator, and Assistant General Manager. These roles are vital to the operation of any WHL organization, and Bernie’s passion he displayed in each of those roles has endeared him to his colleagues with the Hitmen and throughout the entire WHL.”

“Bernie has been a very valuable member of our organization for over two decades,” said Jeff Chynoweth, General Manager of the Calgary Hitmen. “His commitment and dedication to the education needs of both current and former Hitmen players never wavers as he wants all our athletes to achieve success in the classroom. His personality and calm demeanor with the billet families always made the transition between players and their parents seamless, which is just another example of the leadership quality he possesses.”

In addition to serving as Assistant General Manager, Billet Coordinator, and Education Advisor for the Hitmen over the years, Bajnok has contributed to the Club’s business and hockey operations departments as a volunteer, offering up his time for the Teddy Bear Toss, assisting with providing meals and driving players to various appointments.

Bajnok’s greatest impact with the Hitmen has been in his current role as Education Advisor. Having previously served as a teacher for 11 years and a principal for 17 years, Bajnok’s passion is education. He regularly spends time and maintains contacts with teachers and counsellors to ensure Hitmen players are working diligently towards their graduation requirements. When the Club is travelling, Bajnok remains in contact with the players and hockey staff to ensure regular study halls are a success during extended road trips. With acute attention to detail, Bajnok understands the unique needs of each student athlete and strives to create an academic environment in which each player can succeed.

Previous Recipients of the WHL Distinguished Service Award:

Dean ‘Scooter’ Vrooman (Portland Winterhawks – Play-by-Play Announcer); Bernie Burtney (Saskatoon Blades – Off-Ice Officials); Gerry Bergen (Prince Albert Raiders – Off-Ice Officials); Dr. Bob Smillie (Kamloops Blazers – Team Physician); Bob Bartlett (Lethbridge Hurricanes – Director, Player Development); Sue Johnson (Portland Winterhawks – Education Advisor); Herman Elfring (Lethbridge Hurricanes – Board Member); Norbert Heinzelmann (Kelowna Rockets – Off-Ice Officials); Bill Sanderson (Victoria Royals – Off-Ice Officials); Bob McGill (Edmonton Oil Kings – Scout); Ralph Zander (Calgary Hitmen – Off-Ice Official); Terry Bonner (Vancouver Giants – Scouting Director); Dr. Mary Smith (Spokane Chiefs – Team Dentist); Dennis Coates (Kamloops Blazers – Volunteer Board Member); Judy Seher (Red Deer Rebels – Billet Coordinator); Balzer, Frank, Tony & John Lanz (Medicine Hat Tigers – Off-Ice Officials); Rose Mary Hartney (Moose Jaw Warriors – Education Advisor); Greg ‘Spike’ Wallace (Kamloops Blazers – Community & Sponsorship Coordinator); Nella Rounsville (Kootenay ICE – Education Advisor); Lorne Frey (Kelowna Rockets – Asst GM/Head Scout); Graham Tuer (Saskatchewan Hockey Association – Volunteer); Jann Boss (Portland Winterhawks – Administration); Ruth “Grams” Pollock (Prince Albert Raiders – Billet Coordinator); Dr. Ian Hill (Regina Pats – Team Doctor); Dr. Alfred Blue (Seattle Thunderbirds – Team Doctor); Doris Rubel (Kamloops Blazers – Billet Coordinator); Colleen MacBean (Swift Current Broncos – Education Advisor); and Bob Ridley (Medicine Hat Tigers – Play-By-Play Announcer)