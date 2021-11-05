Hitmen deal defenceman Toth to Giants

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club have traded defencemen Evan Toth to the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a sixth-round selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Clubs announced the transaction Friday afternoon.

“With nine defencemen currently on our roster, we have had difficult line-up decisions to make every game. This transaction allows us the room to play our younger defencemen on a regular basis” said General Manager Jeff Chynoweth, “Evan going to Vancouver gives him the opportunity to play a more prominent role. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for all of his contributions on and off the ice with the Calgary Hitmen.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound defenceman was originally selected by Calgary in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 80 career games, all with the Hitmen, Toth has compiled 16 points (2G-14A).

