Hitmen announce guest speakers for Be Brave game

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today unveiled plans for the fourth annual Be Brave #EndBullying Game.

This educational event will see the Hitmen host the Winnipeg ICE on Thursday, Feb. 27 in an 11:00 a.m. (MT) start at the Saddledome. Over 12,000 Calgary and area students will be in attendance to learn about acceptance and bullying prevention from three guest speakers, concourse displays and in-game activities.

Randy Chevrier, City of Calgary firefighter, three-time Grey Cup Champion and Dare to Care ambassador, will explain the difference between conflict and bullying during the pre-game program. Kelcey Moore, 2020 Calgary Stampede Queen, will speak in the first intermission while Brigette Lacquette (pronounced LA-Quet), the first Indigenous hockey player to be named to Canada’s National Women’s Team and 2018 Olympic silver medalist, will address the crowd in the second intermission. All speakers are presented by A1 Chesney Service Experts.

“Now in its fourth season, Be Brave has become one of our signature games and a movement in our community,” said Mike Moore, Hitmen Vice President and Alternate Governor. “Every student in attendance will wear a pink shirt in a show of solidarity against bullying while all schools receive resources to equip students with tools to help #EndBullying. This is an amazing experience that we are proud to share with all the students, our players and everyone who has the opportunity to be at the event.”

Pre-Game Speaker: Randy Chevrier

Randy Chevrier, is a City of Calgary firefighter and substitute teacher who spent 16 seasons playing professional football in the CFL and NFL and holds three Grey Cup Championship titles. While playing for the Calgary Stampeders, Randy created a successful anti-bullying campaign called ‘Tackle Bullying’, which delivers the message that everyone is responsible in curbing the problem of bullying in schools, teams, workplaces and at home. In recent years, Randy has partnered with Dare to Care and now spreads this message in middle and junior High Schools across Canada.

First Intermission Speaker: Kelcey Moore

Kelcey Moore, is part of the 2020 Calgary Stampede Royal Trio and is a professional dancer and choreographer. Through Junior High School Kelcey was bullied and decided to switch schools for High School in order to escape the torment and pursue dance at a higher level. She has suffered anxiety and depression for many years that was increased because of the bullying, but it didn’t stop her from pursuing excellence in her life. Now, as a Stampede Queen, Kelcey has stepped out of her comfort zone helping to build her confidence and has become a voice for mental health.

Second Intermission Speaker: Brigette Lacquette

Brigette Lacquette, is the first Indigenous hockey player to be named to Canada’s National Women’s Team and 2018 Olympic silver medalist. She is a role model for young First Nations athletes, especially girls who play hockey. Brigette won silver and gold at the 2009 and 2010 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championships, helped Canada win gold with the National Women’s Team at the 2013 Four Nations Cup, and captured back-to-back silver medals with Canada at the 2015 and 2016 IIHF Women’s World Championships. The defenceman made her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, helping Canada win the silver medal.