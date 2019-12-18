Hitmen announce ‘Every Child Matters’ partnership with Treaty 7

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club is very excited to announce ‘Every Child Matters’, a partnership with our friends from Treaty 7 to create a game dedicated to indigenous youth empowerment through sport.

The Saturday, February 1st matinee against the Red Deer Rebels is presented by Siksika Health Services in partnership with Siksika Child & Family Services and First Nations Health Consortium. Game time is 1:30 p.m. at Scotiabank Saddledome.

“We are honored to work with our friends from Siksika Nation on this game with a meaningful and inspirational purpose to connect all youth with influential Indigenous role models in sport and in the community,” said Hitmen Vice President and Alternate Governor Mike Moore. “We are committed to making the theme ‘Every Child Matters’ a movement that provides children with a safe and caring environment. The Hitmen have always been committed to strengthening our community and we are proud to continue this with the Treaty 7 Nations.”

“The upcoming game is a reflection of the respect, values and beliefs both shared by Siksika Health Services and Calgary Hitmen,” said Siksika Health Services CEO Tyler White. “We are excited and look forward to hosting the game that creates opportunities to share our culture, experiences and knowledge. This event transcends hockey and will offer a unique and positive experience for everyone attending. We fully expect to create a greater understanding and awareness of the ‘Every Child Matters’ theme through this game and ongoing valued partnership with the Calgary Hitmen.”

In the coming weeks watch for many other exciting components of ‘Every Child Matters’ to create a fully immersive game day experience that is more than just a hockey game but a very important cultural event.