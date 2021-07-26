Hitmen announce contract extensions for Hockey Operations staff

Calgary, Alta. –The Calgary Hitmen announced Monday all members of its Hockey Operations staff have agreed to multi-year contract extensions. General Manager Jeff Chynoweth, Head Coach Steve Hamilton, Assistant Coaches Trent Cassan and Joel Otto will all return to the Club.

“We are excited to keep our group together moving forward into 2021-2022 and beyond,” commented Hitmen Vice President Mike Moore. “Continuity with Jeff and our coaching staff is critical as we continue to develop our team with the goal of winning a WHL and Memorial Cup Championship. We made significant strides in just three months during the 21 game COVID season which was attributable to the efforts and commitment of these individuals.”

Chynoweth has served as Hitmen General Manager since July 11, 2017. During his first year the club entered into a rebuild but has since recorded three consecutive winning seasons.

Hamilton has guided the Hitmen to an 81-58-12-2 record during his three year tenure behind the bench while Cassan will be entering his sixth season with the team and Otto his 15th.