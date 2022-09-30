Hitmen add 20-year-old forward Wright in deal with Silvertips

The Calgary Hitmen have acquired 20-year-old forward Jacob Wright from the Everett Silvertips in exchange for 19-year-old forward Steel Quiring, a sixth round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft and a third round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday morning.

“We had an open 20-year-old spot and it was our goal to acquire a top six forward who can provide more offence,” said Hitmen general manager Jeff Chynoweth. “Jacob will be a valuable addition to our team both on and off the ice. We wish Steel all the best in his new opportunity with Everett.”

“Steel brings good size with a strong compete level to our organization,” commented Silvertips general manager and head coach Dennis Williams. “We’re excited to work with him and further his development. Jacob worked incredibly hard in his three-plus years in Everett with a lot of positive results, and we wish him nothing but the best in Calgary as he finishes his junior career and beyond.”

Wright, from Langley, B.C., was one of six Silvertips with 20 or more goals during the 2021-22 WHL season, concluding the campaign with 47 points (22G-25A). The 5-foot-10, 171-pound forward has tallied 71 points (34G-37A) in 141 WHL regular season games with Everett after being originally signed by the Silvertips in 2019.

Quiring, who hails from Vernon, B.C., split the 2021-22 season between the Kelowna Rockets and Calgary Hitmen, totalling 12 goals and 25 points. Originally selected by the Rockets in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft, the 6-foot-2, 188-pound forward has accrued 30 points (14G-16A) in 89 career WHL games.

