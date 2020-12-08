Hayes & Raiders eliminated in Round 2 of Memorial eCup presented by Kia
There was only one WHL Club in competition on Tuesday evening at the CHL Memorial eCup as Zack Hayes and the Prince Albert Raiders faced the QMJHL’s Baie-Comeau Drakkar.
Prince Albert Raiders / Zack Hayes (1) vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar / Gabriel Belley-Pelletier (3)
Zack Hayes hit the scoresheet to open the affair, finding the back of the net with Remy Aquilon to make it a 1-0 game in the early stages of the first period. But that was all Hayes would muster on Tuesday evening as Gabriel Belley-Pelletier scored three unanswered en route to a 3-1 win.
With the victory, Belley-Pelletier advanced to Round 3 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia, while Hayes was sent to the sidelines.
An empty-netter ends it for @hayesie24‘s run at the Memorial eCup Presented By @KiaCanada.
3-1 is the final for the @DrakkardeBaieCo. Good luck going forward!#KiaCHLeCup #GoRaidersGo
— Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) December 8, 2020
Coming Up
Thursday, December 10 is the next night on the scheduled for the CHL Memorial eCup, with three WHL teams in action, including an all-WHL contest between the Moose Jaw Warriors and Edmonton Oil Kings (5:25 p.m. MT). Prior to the all-WHL tilt, the Lethbridge Hurricanes will take on the OHL’s Flint Firebirds. Catch the action live on Twitch.