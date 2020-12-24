Happy Holidays, from the Prince George Cougars

During these challenging times, all of us involved with our organization are hoping that you are doing well and staying healthy. Despite the realities of the covid-19 pandemic, at this time of year we are looking at the big picture, and are feeling a lot gratitude and appreciation for being able to operate our team in Prince George and Northern BC.

We wish all of you much happiness, success, and good health as we head into what will surely be a much more positive year ahead. If you miss hockey like we do, we encourage you to help us get back to “normal” by focusing on slowing the spread of covid-19. Wear your mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and listen to our provincial and federal health experts’ advice and directions.

On behalf of the cougars owners, management, staff, and players,