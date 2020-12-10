Hall & Luypen advance as Round 2 of Memorial eCup concludes

The final day of Round 2 at the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia saw two more WHL players advance to Round 3, as Justin Hall of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Jalen Luypen of the Edmonton Oil Kings advanced.

Lethbridge Hurricanes / Justin Hall (4) vs. Flint Firebirds / Riley Piercey (0)

Justin Hall and the Lethbridge Hurricanes are on to Round 3 of the CHL Memorial eCup following a decisive 4-0 win over the OHL’s Flint Firebirds.

The first period went down without a goal before Oliver Okuliar opened the scoring in the second period. Operating with his own player, Hall doubled the advantage for the Hurricanes before the second period came to a close.

Noah Boyko and Logan Barlage added third-period tallies to finish off the scoring, while Carl Tetachuk recorded the shutout in net, propelling the Hurricanes into Round 3.

Hallzy brought home another W with solid defensive and offensive play in Round 2 of the #KiaCHLeCup!! 👏 #SweetSixteen 3 Stars:

⭐️ TETACHUK🧱

⭐️⭐️ HALL (@Hallzy_88)🎮

⭐️⭐️⭐️ OKULIAR🚨#WHLCanes #yql pic.twitter.com/gmcDkLmeQK — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) December 11, 2020

Moose Jaw Warriors / Cory King (1) vs. Edmonton Oil Kings / Jalen Luypen (3)

With Jalen Luypen operating the thumb sticks, the Edmonton Oil Kings are headed to Round 3 of the CHL Memorial eCup thanks to a 3-1 win over Cory King and the Moose Jaw Warriors.

With Sebastian Cossa between the pipes, Luypen was able to lock things down at the defensive end of the rink, while registering the game-winning tally with his own player. Jake Neighbours and Matthew Robertson also scored for the Oil Kings.

Another 3-1 win for @jalenluypen and the @EdmOilKings as he defeats Cory King and the Moose Jaw Warriors in Round 2 of the #KiaCHLeCup. Goals from himself, Jake Neighbours and Matthew Robertson. He’ll play either the Ottawa 67’s or Erie Otters in Round 3. — Andrew Peard (@AndrewPeard) December 11, 2020

Coming Up

Thursday night marked the conclusion of Round 2 of the CHL Memorial eCup presented by Kia, meaning Saturday action represents the beginning of Round 3. Four WHL teams will be in action on Saturday as Lukas Svejkovsky and the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs (12:45 p.m. MT), followed immediately after by Trevor Longo and the Vancouver Giants facing the OHL’s North Bay Battalion (1:20 p.m. MT). Rounding out the day, the schedule features Justin Hall and the Lethbridge Hurricanes in a clash with the QMJHL’s Saint John Sea Dogs (3:40 p.m. MT) before Jalen Luypen and the Edmonton Oil Kings battle with the OHL’s Erie Otters (4:15 p.m. MT). Catch all the action over on the WHL’s Twitch channel.