Guenther loaned to Canada’s National Junior Team

After winning a WHL Championship with the Edmonton Oil Kings earlier this year, Dylan Guenther will set out for World Juniors glory later this month with Team Canada.

The Arizona Coyotes forward has been loaned to Canada’s squad, which opens Selection Camp Friday in Moncton, N.B.

Guenther, 19, has amassed 11 points in 21 outings with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes this season, sitting sixth in team scoring to this point in the campaign.

He recorded 15:24 of ice time Wednesday, a game which marked his first NHL contest in his hometown of Edmonton, Alta.

Guenther, who scored 46 goals and 91 points for the Oil Kings during the 2021-22 WHL season, joins 13 WHL players invited to participate in Canada’s National Junior Team Selection Camp.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship begins December 26; Canada’s first game is slated for Boxing Day versus Czechia.