Guenther & Canada double up Latvia at 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship

Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther recorded the game-winning goal as Canada doubled up Latvia by a 4-2 score on Wednesday night at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Plano, Texas.

Guenther’s eventual game-winner came midway through the third period and gave Canada a 3-1 edge after Latvia’s Anri Ravinskis had scored in the final minute of the second period to make it a 2-1 nail biter.

A product of Edmonton, Guenther added a secondary assist on Mason McTavish’s insurance marker late in the third period. Through the first two games of the tournament, Guenther has four points to his credit (1G-3A).

Guenther wasn’t the only WHL player to make his mark during Canada’s second night of competition in Texas, as Kamloops Blazers forward Logan Stankoven opened the scoring 7:58 into the second period, collecting his second goal of the tournament. Getting in on the action was Everett Silvertips defenceman Olen Zellweger, who secured the primary assist.

Stankoven kept the good times rolling two minutes later as he set up McTavish to make it 2-0 midway through the second period. Regina Pats sensation Connor Bedard also chipped in with an assist on the play.

Bedard, a 15-year-old native of North Vancouver, earned his second helper of the night on McTavish’s 4-2 tally in the final minute of regulation.

Canada outshot Latvia by a margin of 52-27, as Latvian netminder Karlis Mezsargs battled until the final buzzer sounded, making 48 saves in an impressive performance.

Guenther, who is ranked as an ‘A’ prospect by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, made his mark on the WHL prior to departing for Texas in mid-April. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound right winger recorded 24 points (12G-12A) in 12 games during the 2020-21 campaign for the high-powered Oil Kings.

Originally selected first overall in the 2018 WHL Draft, Guenther was named WHL Rookie of the Year in 2019-20 after notching 59 points (26G-33A) in 58 games. Over 78 career WHL regular season outings, the skilled forward has 87 points (41G-46A) to his credit.

Next up, Guenther and Canada will face Switzerland on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. MT.