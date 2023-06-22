Griffin Darby signs WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement with Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. – The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced Thursday defenceman Griffin Darby has been signed to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Winterhawks selected Darby with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, marking the first time since 2009 that the club has added a defenceman in the first round of the draft.

“Signing Griffin is an exciting step for the Winterhawks organization,” Assistant to the General Manager and Director of Scouting Mike Coflin said. “It provides the player and team a clear path now, as a key part of our future, and allows Griffin the chance to focus on his continued development and gaining important experience at our upcoming Neely Cup training camp.”

Darby captained the Swift Current Broncos U15 AA team during the 2022-23 season, pacing his team’s defencemen in scoring with 35 points in 28 games. The 6-foot, 150-pound left-handed defenceman posted 10 goals and 60 assists for 70 points over 59 career games with his hometown Broncos. Darby is set to play for the Swift Current Legionnaires U18 AAA team this fall, where current Winterhawks Ryan McCleary and Hudson Darby – Griffin’s older brother – also developed.

Darby is the first player from the Winterhawks’ 2023 draft class to sign with Portland and will attend his first Neely Cup training camp this fall.