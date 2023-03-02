MENU
WHL Behind The Scenes - 2023 Road to Nashville
March 2, 2023

Golden Knights sign Rebels blueliner Sedoff to entry-level deal

red deer rebels
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Keith Dwiggins

Red Deer Rebels defenceman Christoffer Sedoff has put pen to paper on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Kelly McCrimmon, general manager of the NHL Club announced the signing Thursday afternoon.

Sedoff, from Helsinki, Finland, has compiled 45 points (4G-41A) in 53 games with Red Deer during the 2022-23 WHL season, leading all Rebels blueliners in scoring.

He was named to the Central Division First All-Star Team in 2022 after posting a 61-point campaign.

The 21-year-old defenceman was originally selected by Red Deer in the first round of the 2019 CHL Import Draft and over the course of 179 regular season appearances has amassed 125 points.

 

More News
Cougars forward Wiebe inks entry-level deal with Anaheim Ducks
41 mins ago
WHL Alumni front and centre as Calgary, Alberta meet for Canada West glory
3 hours ago
WHL well-represented in B.C., Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame classes of 2023
4 hours ago
WHL unveils new WHL Playoffs identity and logo
5 hours ago
4:51
Highlights: ICE (4) at Tigers (6)
16 hours ago
3:48
Highlights: Wheat Kings (7) at Warriors (3)
16 hours ago