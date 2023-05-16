Gillespie, top selection from 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with Chiefs

The Spokane Chiefs have signed Brody Gillespie, the first-overall selection in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft, to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Chiefs GM Matt Bardsley made the announce Tuesday afternoon.

“I am so honored to be selected first overall in the U.S. Draft by the Spokane Chiefs, a top organization with incredible staff, coaches, players, fans and community support,” Gillespie said. “I can’t wait to get started with the Chiefs and I’m excited for the future.”

Gillespie, a 6-foot forward out of Vancouver, Wash., spent the 2022-23 season with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna U15 Prep where he finished as the third-highest scorer on his team after piling up 100 points in 61 games (45G-55A). He tacked on another pair of goals and assists for four points over five playoff games.

“Brody is a complete two-way center who excels in all areas of the ice,” Bardsley said of Gillespie. “He’s a strong skater who has very good puck skills along with excellent sense for the game. He brings with him a strong leadership approach and we are thrilled to have him join our organization.”

Gillespie finished the season ranked within the top-10 skaters in the CSSHL through 28 league games (26G-28A) and averaged 1.93 points per game.

Prior to that, Gillespie played 38 games with the Wenatchee Wolverines 14U AAA squad in 2021-22, where he put in a steady 39 points on 27 goals and 12 assists.

Gillespie is the first player from the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft class to sign a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.