Giants, Warriors swing Friday afternoon deal

The Vancouver Giants have acquired defenceman Marek Howell and a fourth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft from the Moose Jaw Warriors in exchange for forward Ethan Semeniuk, first- and fifth-round selections in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft as well as a second-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Friday afternoon.

Howell, from Calgary, Alta., collected four points (1G-3A) over 44 regular season appearances with the Warriors in 2022-23. The 17-year-old also suited up in 10 games during the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

“We’re excited to add a player of Marek’s caliber,” Giants general manager Barclay Parneta said. “We believe this move significantly bolsters our blueline this upcoming season and beyond.”

Originally selected by Moose Jaw with the 16th-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Howell has six total points (2G-4A) to his name from 49 career WHL regular season games.

Semeniuk, from Fort St. John, B.C., joins the Warriors having spent the last two seasons with the Giants. In 2022-23, he scored 12 times, totalling 22 points in 54 regular season games before dressing for four post-season outings this past spring.

“We’re getting a player that can play in our top-nine and for us to get some more draft assets to continue building our hockey club, whether it’s through the draft or a trade,” Moose Jaw general manager Jason Ripplinger said.

“Ethan has high-end speed, he has skill, he scored 12 goals last year, so we’re looking for him to add more depth to our forward group,” Ripplinger added.

Originally selected by Vancouver in the third round of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, the 18-year-old has amassed 35 points (20G-15A) in 110 career WHL regular season games.

