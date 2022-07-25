Giants sign Slovak centre Samuel Honzek

Vancouver, B.C. – Vancouver Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta announced Monday that the Club has signed centre Samuel Honzek to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

“We are delighted that Samuel has chosen to continue his development with the Vancouver Giants and look forward to his arrival,” said Parneta. “He is a big body with a presence and a great skill set. He will be an instant contributor to our offensive attack.”

Honzek, who hails from Trencin, Slovakia, was selected by the Giants with the 10th-overall pick in the 2022 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-3, 181-pound left-shot forward joins the Giants after a successful 2021-22 campaign with HK Dukla Trencin. In 49 games, he registered 10 goals and four assists. He also appeared in nine games with Team Slovakia’s U-18 Team and five more games with HK Dukla Trencin’s U-20 team.

Honzek has represented Slovakia internationally in 13 games over the span of the past three seasons. In 2022, he competed for Slovakia with the U-18 National Team where he notched four goals and two assists in nine games.