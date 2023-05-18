Giants sign sixth-overall pick Lin to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Vancouver Giants have signed sixth-overall selection Ryan Lin to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Giants GM Barclay Parneta made the announcement Thursday morning.

“We are excited to have Ryan and his family join the Vancouver Giants organization,” Parneta said. “We look forward to furthering his development and helping him reach his potential. This will be an exciting player for Giants fans in the future. Having Ryan play at Delta Academy allowed our scouting staff to watch him frequently over the past two seasons and we were thrilled that he was available to us in the draft.”

Lin, a 5-foot-11 right-shot defenceman from Richmond, B.C., recorded 41 points (17G-24A) in 27 games with Delta Hockey Academy’s U15 Prep squad during the 2022-23 campaign. He added another two points (1G-1A) in three post-season games with Delta U15.

Lin also played up with Delta’s U17 Prep team over the course of 2022-23, notching four assists in four regular season contests, before then posting seven points (2G-5A) in five playoff games.

With the signing of Lin, the top six selections in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have committed to the WHL by signing WHL Scholarship and Development Agreements.