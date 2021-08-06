MENU
August 6, 2021

Giants sign Golden Knights prospect Jesper Vikman

The Vancouver Giants announced Friday that goaltender Jesper Vikman has signed a Standard WHL Player Agreement.

The 6-foot-3, 176-pound netminder was selected by the Giants with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Vikman, a product of Stockholm, Sweden, was a fifth round selection, 125th overall, by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2020 NHL Draft.

“We are excited to have Jesper continue his development with the Vancouver Giants,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “His international experience, and NHL draft pedigree will make him a valuable addition to our lineup this season.”

Last season, the 19-year-old Vikman appeared in 22 combined games with AIK J20 (J20 Nationell), AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan) and Tyresö/Hanviken (HockeyEttan) in Sweden. He finished with a 10-10 record and one shutout.

Internationally Vikman has represented Sweden three times since the start of the 2018-19 season (U18 and U17) and posted a 2-1 record.

