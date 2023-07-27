Giants sign forward Adam Titlbach to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants announced Thursday the Club has signed import forward Adam Titlbach (Litvinov, Czechia) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Czech centre was the 21st-overall pick in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.

“We look forward to Adam’s arrival,” Giants General Manager Barclay Parneta said. “We are confident he will have an impact on our roster and we will have an impact on his development.

He has a high skill set and is a creative player that will add to our offensive depth.”

Titlbach played last season for both the U-20 and U-17 junior teams in Plzeň, Czech Republic.

He registered 13 goals and seven assists for 20 points in just 12 games for HC Plzeň U-17 and produced 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points in 34 games for HC Plzeň U-20. Titlbach had a very productive playoffs, scoring 14 goals and adding 14 assists for 28 points in just 14 games for HC Plzeň U-17.

The 5-foot-8, 150-pound forward will represent Czechia at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which runs July 31-August 5 in Trencin, Slovakia and Breclav, Czechia. He has already represented his country on the international stage, including at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Langley and Delta, B.C., where he led Czechia in scoring with seven points (3G-4A) in six games.