Giants sign eighth-overall selection Olson to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Giants have signed forward Brett Olson to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Club announced the signing Friday. Olson was selected eighth-overall by Vancouver in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft May 11.

Hailing from Spruce Grove, Alta., Olson collected 30 points (13G-17A) in 35 games at the U18 AAA level in 2022-23 with the St. Albert Raiders.

The 6-foot-2 forward added three points in five games while representing his home province at the Canada Winter Games.

“The Giants are pleased to have Brett and the Olson family join the Vancouver Giants organization,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta. “Brett has displayed remarkable on-ice awareness and commitment to playing the game the right way. His size, power, and skill have set him apart and will lend well to much success in the future. The Vancouver Giants are excited to be a part of Brett’s development and help him achieve his fullest potential.”